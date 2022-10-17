JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO