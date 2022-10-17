ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man arrested in Virginia for 2021 Jacksonville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with a 2021 murder. According to JSO, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, officers responded to 3500 Townsend Blvd. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Townsend Apartment Homes. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Judge denies motion of acquittal for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

