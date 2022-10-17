Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
Man charged in weekend officer-involved shooting on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect charged in this past weekend's officer involved shooting. John Henry Ervin, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm by a Florida felon. A heavy police...
JSO: Man charged after weekend shooting at Hilltop Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the Moncrief area this past weekend. Javon Miller, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a result of the incident. JSO says just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers responded...
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an argument at a RaceTrac gas station turned into a shooting. STORY: Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects. Sgt. Barns with JSO said that at approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to Cassat Avenue in...
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
Haleigh Cummings' father has been released from prison in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, was released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. Haleigh’s father, Ronald Cummings and his girlfriend Misty Croslin were both at...
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon, police say. JSO says around 3:25 p.m. a man in his mid-40s walked up to a Jacksonville fire station with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was rushed to a nearby...
Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Man arrested in Virginia for 2021 Jacksonville murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with a 2021 murder. According to JSO, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, officers responded to 3500 Townsend Blvd. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Townsend Apartment Homes. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville
Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
Teen injured in Arlington drive-by shooting, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the Holiday Hill area, in between Arlington and Southside, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes this was a targeted drive by shooting. Police are looking for a light-colored car that was near 7100...
JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Hogans Creek area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in the Hogans Creek area. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made. The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland...
Judge denies motion of acquittal for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.
JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
JSO investigating two late-night shootings, one deadly
Jacksonville, Fl — Two late-night shootings are under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 9pm Tuesday, officers responded to Cleveland Street, near 8th Street on the northside, and found a Black man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local...
On same day man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police make arrest in case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a man was found shot to death Monday morning in the Brentwood area, police made an arrest in the case later in the day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the JSO Homicide United, said a police officer was flagged...
New photos released after weekend officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released new photos after this weekend's officer involved shooting. Police provided several photographs which allegedly show the firearm used by the suspect to shoot at the responding officers and the officer’s patrol vehicle, which was struck by one of the suspect’s bullets.
Jacksonville police investigating after man shot in his side in Brentwood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in his side in the Brentwood area on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 400 block of Birch Street and found a man in his early 50s had been wounded, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. >>>...
