Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Inside Indiana Business
Mercury Marine to open global distribution center in Brownsburg
Wisconsin-based boat engine maker Mercury Marine will Wednesday join officials from the town of Brownsburg to celebrate the opening of a 512,000-square-foot distribution center. The marine manufacturer, a division of Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC), says the new location will create approximately 250 jobs and serve as the company’s global distribution center.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana State Fair institution getting new life
Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
Inside Indiana Business
Medical isotope developer seeks to gain European access
Indianapolis-based radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer SpectronRx is a step closer to having its products approved for use in Europe. The company says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its inspection of the company’s South Bend facility on behalf of the European Medicines Agency. The northern Indiana site...
Inside Indiana Business
Nominees named for global conservation honor
Fifty-one researchers and animal conservationists have been nominated for the Indianapolis Prize, an honor considered one of the highest in global conservation efforts. The award is a signature conservation initiative of the Indianapolis Zoo. Winner of the Indianapolis Prize receives $250,000 while the five finalists each receive $50,000 for their...
Inside Indiana Business
2023 – Driving an Indy event economic renaissance
Want to make a positive billion-dollar impact in Indiana? When one thinks of high-impact economic development, we may naturally think of tech companies or large-scale manufacturing. It may be surprising to know that job-for-job, the meetings and event industry has a history of creating more direct jobs than major companies in manufacturing (automotive, chemicals and food).
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
agdaily.com
Things can be rough in parts of Indy. Take care of yourself at convention
AGDAILY has had staff attend the National FFA Convention & Expo ever since the publication launched in 2016. Indianapolis has always been a fun and welcoming place, where caution is always prudent (this is a big city, after all), but the atmosphere never felt threatening or outright hostile. So it...
Inside Indiana Business
Covered Bridge Festival brings economic boon to Parke County
It’s the largest festival in the entire state. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicked off Friday, and some 1.5 million people are expected to visit the western Indiana county’s nearly 40 covered bridges and sample the food and handcrafted wares from local businesses. The festival, like so many events, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned on a slightly smaller scale last year, but Parke County Inc. Executive Director Neysa Jones says the event is back in full swing and already running out of space.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
Inside Indiana Business
IU researchers land $5M grant to combat opioid crisis
Researchers from Indiana University have been awarded a five-year, $5.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to help reduce opioid deaths in Indiana. IU says its researchers will work with overdose fatality review teams in 19 counties to measure and improve the effectiveness of harm reduction practices. IU...
Inside Indiana Business
Infectious disease lab expands to Texas
Indianapolis-based Patients Choice Laboratories says it has acquired Infinity Laboratories LLC, an infectious disease lab based in Texas. PCL says the purchase will allow it to expand its footprint into the southern U.S. Patients Choice specializes in infectious disease, pharmacogenetics, blood work and toxicology. “We have a proud history of...
Inside Indiana Business
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
‘Nothin But a Good Time’ French Lick, IN Resort Announces Bret Michaels Concert February 2023
When you think about French Lick, you probably don't immediately think of concerts. You would be surprised how many stars have performed in the little Indiana town. "Saw him so many times I can’t remember the number but would see him again." - Michelle Howell Galloway. "Exciting! Seen him...
Inside Indy | Snow stats with Kevin Gregory
WRTV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory breaks down some central Indiana snow stats with WRTV’s Megan Shinn.
indyschild.com
All Aboard the Sullivan Express to the North Pole – Tickets on Sale Nov. 1
All aboard to visit Santa at the North Pole! The Sullivan Express train ride has been a family favorite for years. Here is what you need to know about this Indianapolis holiday tradition!. What to Expect. The Santa Express to the North Pole takes place at Sullivan Hardware & Garden’s...
bcdemocrat.com
OCTOBER IN BROWN: Fall events in Brown County
Brown County Parks and Recreation will host a Fall-O-Ween Party on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Deer Run Park, 1001 Deer Run Lane. Hay rides, a bounce house, a weenie roast and much more will be available. The party is free to attend. A screening of...
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – October 17, 2022
Speeding: Shawn M. Cassidy; Michael W. Petry, Jr.; Milena N. Fletcher; Logan J. Ingle; Jeffrey L. Hurst; Ramona A. Wagner; Tonya K. Ofer; Jill N. Wethington; Qi Lei; Jaime M. Gafford; James R. Lynton; Christopher T. Sandage; Antonia M. Flores; Jurzi R. Sturgeon; Grace M. Nankwenya; Michael K. Yarnelle, dismissed; Kyle I. Navarrete; Lucas A. Martinez; Emily J. Borst; Terry D. Conner; Jessica J. McDowell, $141.
