ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, FL

Springfield woman accused of shaking baby

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sOWk_0icG7J2q00

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police.

The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken by
the mother, 24-year-old Brittany White.

Bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Walton BOCC

Investigators contacted White and representatives from the GCCAC’s Healthy Start Program at Ms. White’s residence in the 700 block of Sheffield Avenue, and the decision was made to transport the baby to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

“Further investigation determined Ms. White had shaken the baby “roughly” several times approximately two weeks prior,” officers wrote in a news release.

White is now charged with child abuse by intentional act. Police added that this is an active investigation, and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 5

Kristy Love
2d ago

Some women and men aren't cut out to be 24hr every day all day parents with little to no help. There are going to be a lot more incidents like this and worse with this new anti- abortion law. Praying that little precious baby is alright and his/her parental unit gets the mental health help she deserves while she in prison.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man was charged with abusing the corpse of a former girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn days after the two had met in the Florida Panhandle to exchange custody of their daughter. Authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama,...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers.  Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers.  Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday, saying […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Springfield man charged with kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man is behind bars charged with kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend. Springfield police said 23-year-old Thomas Earl Murphy III had taken the woman from her home and drove to a gas station. Investigators said she tried to escape when he went inside to use the phone, but he came out […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WMBB

Springfield Police capture Alabama fugitive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later at Harlem Avenue and Cherry Street. […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WMBB

Local witches trade in broomsticks for bikes

ST. ANDREWS, Fla (WMBB) — Witches are putting away their broomsticks and dusting off their bikes for the annual Witches of St. Andrews Charity Bike Ride. On October 29, 2022, the community is invited to bike or even walk the streets of St. Andrews to support pancreatic cancer research. The local witches have been hosting […]
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy