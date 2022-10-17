Ice Cube Makes History With BIG3 Sports League

Congrats are in order for Ice Cube. Over the weekend it was announced the BIG3 officially certified as first black-owned sports league by ByBlack and US Black Chambers, Inc. Originally launched the BIG3 back in 2017 alongside entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz.

According to the Boardroom.tv, “The league wrapped its fifth season earlier this year and recently began selling ownership-like franchise stakes powered by blockchain technology. Notable people who have bought teams include Snoop Dogg and Ken Howery, Gary Vaynerchuk and DeGods.”

The league consist of 3-on-3 games with a roster of no more than 6 people per team. Each team is made up of former NBA, overseas or popular street ball players. Some have even made the team from tryouts when they come to their surround cities.

Congrats are in order!

