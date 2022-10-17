ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

Ice Cube Makes History With BIG3 Sports League

By JayCee
92Q
92Q
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dlxru_0icG7DkU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKL1k_0icG7DkU00

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Congrats are in order for Ice Cube. Over the weekend it was announced the BIG3 officially certified as first black-owned sports league by ByBlack and US Black Chambers, Inc. Originally launched the BIG3 back in 2017 alongside entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz.

According to the Boardroom.tv, “The league wrapped its fifth season earlier this year and recently began selling ownership-like franchise stakes powered by blockchain technology. Notable people who have bought teams include Snoop Dogg and Ken Howery, Gary Vaynerchuk and DeGods.”

The league consist of 3-on-3 games with a roster of no more than 6 people per team. Each team is made up of former NBA, overseas or popular street ball players. Some have even made the team from tryouts when they come to their surround cities.

Congrats are in order!

The post Ice Cube Makes History With BIG3 Sports League appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesource.com

Bronny James Inks Deal with Beats by Dre 14 Years After LeBron’s First Deal

Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador. Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube accuses NBA, ESPN of trying to destroy his league

Ice Cube is going after Adam Silver this time instead of Jerry Heller. Retired former NBA swingman Stephen Jackson took to social media recently with a message of support for the rapper and businessman Ice Cube. Jackson, who is now a head coach in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, also called on fans to come and attend BIG3 games.
theScore

Banchero exudes shades of LeBron with 27-point debut

Paolo Banchero's transition to the NBA doesn't look like it'll prove too troublesome. Though his Orlando Magic fell 113-109 to the Detroit Pistons in their season opener Wednesday, this year's No. 1 pick impressed, pouring in 27 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes.
ORLANDO, FL
American Songwriter

The 5 Best NBA Basketball Players Who Rap

For decades now, basketball and hip-hop have shared a close relationship. Whether it’s rappers like Jay Z calling out star players like Nick Van Exel in the song “Crazy In Love” or wearing throwback jerseys in the music video or star athletes working on their rap game in the off-season, the two are inextricably linked.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why are NBA players wearing No. 6 on their jerseys?

As opening week of the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, fans may notice a No. 6 patch on players’ jerseys. After NBA legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on July 31, the league announced several ways it would honor the basketball icon throughout the new season.
The Associated Press

Play Mechanix is the Winner of the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- The National Football League (NFL) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today revealed that Play Mechanix won the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, competing developers had the opportunity to create innovative NFL-inspired and branded mobile games powered by the Skillz esports platform. Play Mechanix was selected out of nearly 200 developers for their high-quality graphics, NFL brand representation, and fun and challenging game play that is expected to appeal to current NFL fans and others who may be experiencing the fun of the NFL for the first time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005237/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
92Q

92Q

423
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy