CNBC
Bill Gates says investment in innovation is the important part of ESG
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday addressed the issue of businesses that exaggerate environmental, social and governance credentials, arguing that though corporate sustainability credentials are often controversial, they are still critical for assessing whether to invest in a company. "The part that I believe in is where you accelerate the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Dow Commits to Accelerating the Circular Ecosystem by Transforming Waste and Alternative Feedstock to Deliver 3 Million Metric Tons Per Year of Circular and Renewable Solutions by 2030
Dow Inc. announced that it will accelerate the sustainability targets the Company set in 2020 by expanding its Stop the Waste target to a Transform the Waste target. By 2030, Dow will transform plastic waste and other forms of alternative feedstock to commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually. To do this, Dow will expand its efforts to stop the waste by building industrial ecosystems to collect, reuse or recycle waste and expand its portfolio to meet rapidly growing demand.
kalkinemedia.com
Three ASX mining players with elevated focus on ESG & sustainability
The menace of climate change and related issues has compelled mining companies across the globe to level up their game in addressing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda. Sustainability and ESG are fast becoming the sector’s novel point of convergence.
Advance Denim Discusses How Partnerships Create More Sustainable Products
While the denim industry has a history of contributing to pollution, Advance Denim has started finding sustainable alternatives to shift the narrative. The denim mill’s focus on sustainable innovation has led to multiple groundbreaking innovations, including the development of BigBox Dyeing, which saves over 95 percent of the water needed to dye indigo, and BioBlue Indigo. Now, Advance Denim is working toward lowering its carbon footprint year over year. However, the team realizes that they need to look both inward to its manufacturing process and outward by partnering with suppliers that share the same goal of continuous sustainable improvement and a reduced...
fashionunited.com
Sustainability firm says companies are ‘green hushing’ science-based targets
South Pole, a firm centred around supporting businesses with their sustainability goals, has released the third edition of its annual report looking at how companies are approaching net-zero goals. In the report, the organisation looked at over 1,200 private companies who have sustainability or CSR head, which it could then...
Construction Startup Assembly OSM Raises $38M
Nile Berry, director of strategy at construction startup Assembly OSM, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the modular high-rise builder uses green materials to reduce carbon emissions and change the business design as well as the recent funding round where it raised $38 million.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
techunwrapped.com
Each view of a web page can generate 1.76g of CO2
Society has internalized that the use of fossil fuels, mass consumption or deforestation pollution rates increase. However, many are unaware of the impact our digital footprint has on the environment. There are still uncertainties surrounding these calculations, but researchers from Lancaster University and Small World Consulting suggest that Internet use could represent up to 3.9% of total greenhouse emissions.
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16 th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006007/en/ RenaissanceRe’s 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum (Photo: Business Wire)
Algbra Partners With Marqeta to Deliver New ‘Financial Movement’ for Communities and the Environment
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Algbra, a sustainable and values-focused digital finance innovator dedicated to providing ethical money solutions and promoting financial wellbeing, has announced a partnership with Marqeta. Marqeta is the global modern card issuing and payments processing platform, that empowers its partners to create customised and innovative payment cards, giving them the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006303/en/ Algbra Co-Founders Zeiad Idris and Fizel Nejabat with Marqeta CEO and Founder Jason Gardner (Photo: Business Wire)
born2invest.com
Asterion Takes Over Samso, a Milan-Based Energy Efficiency Company
Asterion Industrial Partners, a Spanish independent private equity group that invests in European infrastructure, has pledged to acquire a majority stake in Milan-based energy efficiency company Samso through its Fund II’s Energy Transition Solutions platform. Essentially selling is entrepreneur Stefano Meloni, who through his holding company Melpart had acquired 51 percent in 2016, as the other two shareholders, who founded the company in 2014, namely Igor Bovo and Gianpiero Cascone, will reinvest in the acquisition vehicle through their companies Tobago srl and PVR srl while retaining their respective operating positions.
fashionunited.com
Fashion consultancy Recloseted: “The sustainable fashion space is a bit like the Wild West”
Recloseted is a Vancouver- and London-based consultancy for the fashion industry, founded in 2019. It advises designers on how to start their own conscious brand, keeps track of trends and innovations in sustainable fashion, and shares how to future-proof a business with sustainability best practices, among other services. FashionUnited spoke with Recloseted founder and CEO Selina Ho in an email interview about the hurdles and opportunities for the industry to become more sustainable.
constructiontechnology.media
Construction blueprint for ‘best practice’
A global initiative has been launched with the aim of compiling best practice for the building and construction industry in topics such as sustainability, the skills shortage, and mental health. Launched by the Australian-based Master Builders Victoria (MBV) and RMIT university in Melbourne, the project will be looking at innovation...
ZDNet
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
technode.global
Shift4Good completes its first closing over $98M to invest in sustainable mobility start-ups
Singapore and France-based venture capital fund Shift4Good, announced Tuesday the first closing of over €100 million ($98 million) Shift4Good Fund 1 to invest in sustainable mobility start-ups. Given that the transport of people and goods has a carbon impact of eight billion tonnes each year, Shift4Good focuses on sustainable...
Why Amprius Technologies Shares Are Exploding Higher Today
Amprius Technologies Inc AMPX shares are trading higher by 56.31% to $9.66 going into the close of Wednesday's session after the company announced it was awarded a $50 million cost-sharing grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains. What Happened?. Amprius says the company...
Santa Clarita Radio
gcimagazine.com
Croda Joins WBCSD, Announces Net Nature Positive Goal
Croda International Plc has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). In addition go joining the WBCSD, Croda has also announced a goal to become net nature positive by 2030. In addition to its existing sustainability commitment, the company will work to achieve a net nature-positive future. Croda...
Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI) ‘Finalist’ for “Best Industry Collaboration with Syngenta” in Crop Science Awards
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI), innovator of sustainable, consistent and cost-effective Advanced Botanical Materials for agricultural and pharmaceutical applications, has been named a ‘Finalist’ in the Crop Science Award for “Best Industry Collaboration with distribution partner Syngenta.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006283/en/ Syngenta’s global team visits Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI ) R&D labs and production facilities in Santiago, Chile. (Photo: Business Wire)
