While the denim industry has a history of contributing to pollution, Advance Denim has started finding sustainable alternatives to shift the narrative. The denim mill’s focus on sustainable innovation has led to multiple groundbreaking innovations, including the development of BigBox Dyeing, which saves over 95 percent of the water needed to dye indigo, and BioBlue Indigo. Now, Advance Denim is working toward lowering its carbon footprint year over year. However, the team realizes that they need to look both inward to its manufacturing process and outward by partnering with suppliers that share the same goal of continuous sustainable improvement and a reduced...

1 DAY AGO