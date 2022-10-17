Read full article on original website
Kathy Keeney
Kathy Jean Adkins Keeney died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her residence in South Point. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, with Pastor Mark Adkins officiating. Burial will follow funeral service at Leatherwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home,...
Ironton Tribune
Freda Waller
Freda M. Waller, 92, of Coal Grove, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods, Kentucky, where she had been a resident for six years. She was born on Dec. 22, 1929, daughter of the late Don and Anna Kapp Baker.
Ironton Tribune
A New tradition
Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society holds its first bean dinner fall festival. On Saturday, members of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society began what they hoped to be a new annual event, a bean dinner. The goal was to have people stop by to eat and then check...
Ironton Tribune
Paul Kegley
Paul Franklin Kegley, 85, retired principal and coach at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School, died on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born on May 5, 1937, he was the son of Leonard J. Townsend and Jessie Townsend.
Ironton Tribune
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child
As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many Lawrence County families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. While volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoe box gifts at more than 4,500...
Ironton Tribune
BARKer Farm plans Halloween event
PEDRO — A Halloween-themed evening of family activities is coming up for the weekend leading into the holiday at the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo. Hocus Pocus on the Farm is set to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29., which will feature an outdoor showing of the 1993 Disney film, along with live performances.
Ironton Tribune
Bringing the sauce
COAL GROVE — The customers who came into the Coal Grove Freezette on Monday morning got a show to go along with their meal. That’s because America’s Best Restaurants, which does a show about local, independent restaurants, was in town to film a segment on the Freezette and their menu.
Ironton Tribune
Chesapeake church hosts preparedness seminar
CHESAPEAKE — Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake is hosting a free preparedness seminar – “Surviving a World in Distress” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the church, located at 17632 State Route 243. The seminar is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Speakers Bryan and Nikki Foster have...
Ironton Tribune
Rock Hill boys, Fairland girls win OVC cross country titles
If someone tries to use the old TV sitcom name with the latest Rock Hill Redmen Ohio Valley Conference cross country title, don’t you believe it. The old “Eight Is Enough” probably won’t sit well with the Redmen after winning their eighth straight cross country title. The Redmen had 13 runners entered in the meet and only one — Sam Simpson — is a senior.
Ironton Tribune
Jeri Fields: Be on the alert for elder abuse
Are you concerned about protecting your older relatives and friends from elder abuse?. The pandemic highlighted the disproportionate impact of tragedy on underserved communities, including older adults, who face high rates of elder abuse, fraud, and nursing homes deaths. It’s important to remember that elder abuse can happen to anyone,...
Ironton Tribune
Flyers cruise past Clay in SOC finale
It was “Senior Night” but it might as well have been “Everybody Does Something Night.”. The St. Joseph Flyers celebrated senior night last Thursday with a 14-2 win over the Portsmouth Clay Panthers in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game. Senior Zach Johnson had a haul as...
