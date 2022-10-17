ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

brproud.com

Prairieville woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing highway

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville woman was killed by a vehicle while walking across Airline Highway near Commerce Street Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck by an F-150 around 10:30 p.m. She was walking west across the southbound lanes. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to State Police.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

LSP: Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - On October 18, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville. The initial...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Man dies in motorcycle crash on LA Highway 1 in Lockport

LOCKPORT, La. — A 26-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Valentine Bridge in Lockport early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers say they received a report of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge just after midnight. Police revealed that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off died at the scene. A spokesperson for Troop C says Allinson was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time.
LOCKPORT, LA
kalb.com

Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics. Andrea...
PINEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident

KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
KENNER, LA
houmatimes.com

Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash

On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

