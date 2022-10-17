Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Prairieville woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing highway
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville woman was killed by a vehicle while walking across Airline Highway near Commerce Street Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said Allie Braud, 29, of Prairieville was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck by an F-150 around 10:30 p.m. She was walking west across the southbound lanes. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to State Police.
brproud.com
‘Multiple occupants’ taken to the hospital after early morning crash in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. LSP received a call around 6:15 a.m., about a crash on Walker South Rd. and Vincent Pl Ave. Upon arrival, deputies determined that multiple vehicle occupants needed to be “transported to...
LSP: Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - On October 18, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville. The initial...
wbrz.com
Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
NOLA.com
45-year-old woman fatally shot in Harvey ID'd by Jefferson Parish Coroner
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died after she was shot in Harvey Tuesday night as Courtney Belton, 45. Belton, who is from Harvey, was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle about 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on LA Highway 1 in Lockport
LOCKPORT, La. — A 26-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Valentine Bridge in Lockport early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers say they received a report of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge just after midnight. Police revealed that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off died at the scene. A spokesperson for Troop C says Allinson was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time.
kalb.com
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics. Andrea...
26-Year-Old Destyn Allinson Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Lockport (Lockport, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened near Valentine Bridge in Lockport early Monday morning. The victim was identified as Destyn Allinson, 26, of Cut Off, who died at the scene.
brproud.com
Prairieville man left beaten after car accident, battles injuries and cancer
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Prairieville man who is battling stage four cancer was released from the hospital after a road rage incident that turned physical. “It’s not fair,” said Prairieville resident, Ezaine Gray. “Nobody should ever have to get beat up and left behind for dead on the side of a dark road.”
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
brproud.com
Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KNOE TV8
La. State Police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run in Assumption Parish
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators with the help of the public’s help has made an arrest with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Belle Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
NOLA.com
Suspect wanted in Marrero double murder is a 'coward,' victim's mother says
The man accused of executing David Sumera and his girlfriend, Alexxis Eymard, was no stranger to the victims, according to Sumera's mother, Rhonda Bowles. Sumera was well acquainted with Michael Harris, 36, she said Wednesday. "My son knew him, but he still shot him in the back of the head,"...
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
WDSU
Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident
KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
houmatimes.com
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash
On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
NOLA.com
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
Comments / 0