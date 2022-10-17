ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were favorites heading into their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and failed to deliver. Now, again entering as favorites against a sub-.500 squad, can Arizona right the ship and deliver?. SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -2.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy