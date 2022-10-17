Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Should Jameis Winston be starting quarterback? Jeff Duncan said yes. Saints fans fired back.
Who should be the Saints' starting quarterback? After Sunday's frustrating loss to the Bengals, Times-Picayune columnist Jeff Duncan made his position clear: "There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team's starting quarterback." But plenty of Saints fans disagreed, and they...
WWL-TV
Should New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill start at QB Thursday with Dalton injured?
Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are both nursing injuries to start the Thursday Night Football gameweek. Could that mean that Taysom Hill might see a start?
Saints Without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry Thursday vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints will be short at wide receiver when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football this week. Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) have been ruled out for yet another week. Thomas will miss his fourth straight week with the foot issue, while...
Safety Marcus Maye upgraded, 13 other Saints injury status unchanged
Monday was an estimated injury report for the Saints, but not much changed on Tuesday. The only difference was that Marcus Maye (rib) went from limited to a full go.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints
Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were favorites heading into their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and failed to deliver. Now, again entering as favorites against a sub-.500 squad, can Arizona right the ship and deliver?. SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -2.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints as...
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction, pick, odds: Both Cards, Saints aim to right the ship on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals have started the season 2-4 and they will now they'll take on the 2-4 New Orleans Saints, at home, on Thursday Night Football. Will Kyler Murray continue to struggle? Jason Radowitz answers. Looking for the latest odds on NFL? Click here for LIVE updates on OddsChecker!. The...
