Buy Shares of Netflix on the Market's Next Pullback, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to pick up shares of Netflix in the next market dip. "You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding...
Stay the Course? Bear Market Reminders for Long-Term Investors
Despite the latest rallies in recent days, the broader market has taken a beating this year. The S&P 500 is down 22% since the start of 2022, but there are signs that the bulls will overtake the bears in the new year. "Back-to-back down 20% years is very rare," John...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Kimberly-Clark
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Transocean Ltd: "It is a high-risk stock. I prefer to have something that is certainly a little bit more ... known and already doing incredibly well, which is Halliburton."
Is Salesforce Stock a Buy Now?
A prolific activist investor has set its sights on the cloud software giant.
Europe's $9 Billion Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Service Amid Bear Market
N26 Crypto will let users buy and sell 100 tokens including bitcoin and ether. The feature is first launching in Austria. N26 plans to expand it to other markets in the next six months. An N26 executive said interest in cryptocurrencies "remains super high, even in a bear market." European...
Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Lower as Yen Inches Near 150 Against U.S. Dollar
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday as economic fears weigh. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong pared most of earlier losses and traded 1.33% lower after dipping 3%, hitting its lowest level since May 2009. The Hang Seng Tech index was 2.12% lower.
European Markets Lower as Economic Uncertainty Persists, Bond Yields Rise; UK Politics in Chaos
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Thursday morning as investors assessed new German economic data, a sharp rise in bond yields, and political chaos in the U.K. The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4% with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory....
Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead of Brokerage Spinoff
Trucking company XPO Logistics said it expects to post third quarter revenue that would come in below analysts' expectations. But XPO also said it expects one earnings measure to come in higher than the company expected. XPO is set to deliver its full earnings report Oct. 31, a day before...
2-Year Treasury Yield Tops 4.6% as Recession Fears Grow Louder
Treasury yields rose across the board on Thursday, with the yield on the 2-year note reaching a 15-year high as concerns about a recession reverberated through global markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was last at 4.612% after rising by six basis points to levels last noted in 2007.
Japanese Yen Hits 150 Against the U.S. Dollar, Weakest Levels Not Seen Since August 1990
The Japanese yen weakened past 150 against the U.S. dollar, a key psychological level, reaching levels not seen since August 1990. The Bank of Japan's two-day meeting is slated for next week. Policymakers have ruled out a rate hike in order to defend against further weakening of the currency. On...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Is ‘Pedal to the Metal' Even With Potential Recession Looming
On Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company is not cutting production "in any meaningful way, recession or not recession." "We're very pedal to the metal come rain or shine," Musk said. Regarding Musk's proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, he said that the company "sort of...
American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand
American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. American said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to more...
