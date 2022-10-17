ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding...
Stay the Course? Bear Market Reminders for Long-Term Investors

Despite the latest rallies in recent days, the broader market has taken a beating this year. The S&P 500 is down 22% since the start of 2022, but there are signs that the bulls will overtake the bears in the new year. "Back-to-back down 20% years is very rare," John...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Kimberly-Clark

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Transocean Ltd: "It is a high-risk stock. I prefer to have something that is certainly a little bit more ... known and already doing incredibly well, which is Halliburton."
2-Year Treasury Yield Tops 4.6% as Recession Fears Grow Louder

Treasury yields rose across the board on Thursday, with the yield on the 2-year note reaching a 15-year high as concerns about a recession reverberated through global markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was last at 4.612% after rising by six basis points to levels last noted in 2007.
