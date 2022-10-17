ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Spacey to testify in NYC sex abuse trial against accuser Anthony Rapp

By Ben Feuerherd
 2 days ago

Kevin Spacey will testify at trial in the sexual misconduct civil lawsuit brought against him by accuser Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court.

Spacey’s testimony was confirmed Monday morning by his attorney Chase Scolnick, who detailed a timetable for the defendant’s case to Judge Lewis Kaplan.

It’s not clear exactly when the Oscar-winning actor will take the stand — but it could happen as soon as Monday afternoon.

Attorneys for Rapp — who claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances at him when he was a teenager — rested their case Monday morning before the jury was called into the courtroom.

Prior to testimony resuming, Judge Kaplan agreed to toss one of the claims brought by Rapp after one of Spacey’s attorneys argued the entire case should be dismissed on the merits of the law.

Kaplan ruled Rapp’s claim of intentional affliction of emotional distress repeated allegations made in his allegation of battery — and therefore could not go forward.

He reserved judgement on whether or not to dismiss the battery claim, now the single allegation standing in the suit.

Kevin Spacey listens as Lisa Rocchio testifies during Anthony Rapp’s civil sex abuse case in a courtroom illustration.
Rapp claims a drunken Spacey lifted him up and laid on top of him after a party at his Manhattan apartment in 1986. Rapp, an actor who appeared in “Rent,” was 14 at the time and Spacey was 26.

In the suit, Rapp claims Spacey touched him that night for sexual gratification.

Spacey has denied the allegations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
