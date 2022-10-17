KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 7

The final push towards the 2022 high school football postseasons kicked off Friday night.

Some of the top contenders looked the part. And, individually, a pair of quarterbacks and a pair of running backs racked up impressive performances.

Throughout the season, KDKA Radio will put together a watch list of some of the best players in the region. At the end of the year, the top performer from each WPIAL classification, and one member of the Pittsburgh City League, will receive the prestigious KDKA Super 7 Award.

Here are the top players from Week 7:

Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport

It’s been a phenomenal season for McKeesport thus far, and the Tigers pulled off one of their most impressive wins Friday, beating Gateway 41-17.

Along the way, Perryman — a quarterback — ran for 174 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. He also ran back a fumble 44 yards for another score, as McKeesport handed the Gators just their second loss of the year.

Perryman has now scored 13 touchdowns this season for the Tigers, which have won all eight games they’ve played.

Perryman has offers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Austin Peay, Saint Vincent, Gannon, Sacred Heart and Notre Dame College.

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong

One of the top quarterbacks in the region, Olsen has been putting up really big numbers over the last couple of seasons.

The Penn commit continued that trend Friday, completing 19 of 25 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns as Armstrong roughed up Mars, 55-31.

This season, Olsen has passed for 2,054 yards and 28 touchdowns, and has eclipsed the 6,000-yard career passing mark.

The RiverHawks are now 7-1, and play unbeaten Highlands Friday night in a game that will decide Class 4A's Greater Allegheny Conference title.

Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

Lovelace, KDKA Radio’s Preseason Class A Player of the Year, popped off in a major way Friday.

The Pitt commit rushed for 279 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 57-12 romp of Springdale.

Lovelace, a linebacker recruit, has rushed for 1,261 yards and scored 26 touchdowns — the second best mark in the WPIAL.

The Blue Devils are enjoying one of their best seasons ever at 6-2.

Landon Smith, Laurel

Smith ran for 253 yards and hit the end zone five times as Laurel took down one of Class A’s best teams, South Side, 33-16 Friday night.

Three of Smith’s scoring runs came in the final quarter, helping the Spartans pull away to remain unbeaten in the Big 7 Conference.

Smith has now run for 1,108 yards and scored 18 touchdowns this season.

Laurel is now 6-1 overall this season, and will be heavy favorites in its final two games as it pursues the conference title.

The high school football season continues Friday, as KDKA Radio will once again provide award-winning broadcast coverage of the region’s biggest game of the week. This week, you can hear Bethel Park vs South Fayette on 100.1 FM and 1020 AM KDKA Radio. Follow @KDKARadio on Twitter for updates throughout the night.