Huntington Station, NY

Seen Him? Man Wanted For Burglary At Storage Facility In Huntington Station

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for burglarizing a Huntington Station business in September. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for burglarizing a Long Island business in September.

A man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, at about 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 17.

Authorities said the man broke the locks off of multiple storage units.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

