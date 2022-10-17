ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alvvays Singer Molly Rankin Talks ‘Blue Rev’ and the Group’s Passionate Fans: ‘I Didn’t Know We Were Such a Treasured Nugget’

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcOcH_0icG6ICK00

With their first new album in five years and a long tour now underway, the members of Canadian dreampop outfit Alvvays are living the rock and roll dream.

“We’re excited to be in a tin can for the next six weeks together, because that’s how healthy relationships function,” laughs singer Molly Rankin over Zoom from Toronto shortly before the band embarked on their U.S. tour, which began last Friday in Chicago.

Prior to that, the group had just returned from a small run of release-week shows in the U.K. in support of their third album “ Blue Rev ,” which dropped on October 7th on Polyvinyl, and are now underway on their U.S. run which will conclude on November 18th in Boston. “There are many suitcases rolling around,” Rankin noted. “Lots of hasty cuts are being made about what to take and what not to take for the next six weeks.”

But after a five-year gap between the new album and 2017’s critically lauded “Antisocialites,” what’s six weeks? The delay was largely caused by circumstances out of the group’s control: along with the pandemic, during the songwriting process, a thief broke into Rankin’s apartment and stole a recorder full of demos, then a subsequent basement flood damaged much of the band’s gear. But Rankin and Alvvays guitarist/co-writer Alec O’Hanley spent lockdown working through the new songs — which balance the band’s glistening, nostalgia-drenched undertones with an abrasive, roaring edge.

“We spent a lot of time with our keyboardist Kerri [MacLellan] – she’s my childhood best pal – and when we were allowed to be in the same room together, we would just play over demos for like three nights a week,” she said. “That’s probably the common thread I think about when working on all the songs through a really rocky period in the world – it really was just the three of us, trying to figure it out.”

While the songs were written during the pandemic, the band wasn’t able to start laying down tracks for “Blue Rev” – named after a Canadian alcoholic cola drink Rankin and MacLellan used to enjoy growing up – until October of last year in Los Angeles with six-time Grammy-winning producer-engineer Shawn Everett, who has worked with the Killers, the War on Drugs, Alabama Shakes and many others. He convinced the group to record the album straight to tape, playing through its 14-track run twice during the same studio session.

“With all of the different documents and ideas we were bringing into Shawn’s studio, it was really neat to have someone who has a grasp of where things should sit in a mix, or what a mix needs in order to feel complete sometimes,” Rankin said of fellow Canadian Everett’s sharp production. “At the end of the day we were able to beat all of the demos, which I think is a fairly rare feeling for me.”

Rankin says she didn’t worry much about living up to the fondness people have for their previous two records, pointing (with no small wisdom) to people’s ability to bring their own meanings and memories to music. “There are so many reasons why people become attached to albums that are outside of anything I’ve actually done,” she says. “It’s often little moments and periods in their lives that are interlocked with those records that you couldn’t possibly compete with.”

Although with early rave reviews from critics — including unusually high praise from Pitchfork — and generally positive fan reception to “Blue Rev,” the new record is on a fast-track toward surpassing the band’s previous heights, with many giving nods to their refreshed approach and moments of impressive vocal power from Rankin. While she says she’s has never taken vocal lessons, Rankin attributes standout moments like the boisterous outro of “Easy On Your Own?” to the comfort of Everett’s studio and the companionship of bandmates O’Hanley, MacLellan, drummer Sheridan Riley and newcomer bassist Abbey Blackwell.

“The only way I’ve survived this long doing music is just to not expect praise or success,” she says. “It’s been both extremely pleasant and overwhelming from the beginning, but I’ve never been disappointed. I just want everyone in the band to feel like what they’re doing has value and meaning, that they’re comfortable in their lives and we all feel like we’re doing something worthwhile together — as ‘summer camp’-sounding as that feels.”

Which isn’t to say she doesn’t appreciate the love from fans, the positive press and especially the audiences on their current tour, which already has sold out dates in cities like San Francisco, Atlanta and Seattle, among others.

“I didn’t know we were such a treasured nugget,” she laughs. “But it does feel a little bit like that now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Om5lc_0icG6ICK00
“Blue Rev,” the Canadian dreampop group’s third studio effort consisting of 14 tracks including standout opener “Pharmacist,” released on October 7th through Polyvinyl.
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Car Seat Headrest Pulls Out of When We Were Young Fest, Citing Frontman’s Health Struggle

Car Seat Headrest and frontman Will Toledo have confirmed the band will no longer be touring in California this month, in addition to canceling their appearance at this weekend’s When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, due to the current state of Toledo’s health. “After another month of struggling to regain my health, I am currently forced to face the fact that my body lacks the basic levels of functionality necessary to leave the house most days, let along embark on a tour,” he wrote in a statement shared via the band’s socials on Tuesday morning. Toledo, 30, did not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
xpn.org

Alvvays’ ‘Blue Rev’ is the kind of masterpiece you can’t ignore

On their third album, the Canadian indie rock group channels — and meets the standard of — a half-century’s worth of musical innovation. One of the most important drum fills in the history of modern music is also one of the simplest. Four martial thwacks on a snare, and the listener is plunged into a roiling vortex of noise unlike anything that’s been heard before or since. The song is “Only Shallow,” which kicks off My Bloody Valentine’s genre-defining opus Loveless. 30 years and some change later, it takes Alvvays only a few extra seconds to tear an MBV-sized hole in their music, when lead single and opening track “Pharmacist” explodes into fireworks of tremolo bar strums and distortion. From that broken dam pours the torrential deluge of experimentation and meticulous songwriting that is Blue Rev, the band’s third — and best — album.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Variety

Selma Blair Chokes Back Tears After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Due to Health Concerns: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Each season, “Most Memorable Year” night is the most emotional episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” Monday night’s episode was no different when the evening came to an end with Selma Blair and Sasha Farber saying goodbye to the competition. In a pre-recorded packaged, Blair told her partner that she couldn’t continue due to health concerns connected to her multiple sclerosis. The duo hugged close while watching the package from inside the ballroom. “I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to… I can’t go on with the competition,” she said. “With a chronic illness,...
Variety

Meghan Markle Describes ‘Discomfort’ as an Actor; Believed She’d Be Recast on ’Suits’ During Season 1

In Meghan Markle’s revealing cover story with Variety, she described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood. Markle made appearances on shows such as “Deal or No Deal,” “90210” and “Fringe” before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on “Suits” in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes, she spoke about the anxiety she faced early on which lead her to constantly question her place on the series during the first season.
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
Variety

Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure

Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
Variety

Two Top Rachel Maddow Producers Get New Roles at MSNBC

Rachel Maddow isn’t on MSNBC’s schedule Monday through Friday any longer, spurring the need for some of her top behind-the-scenes allies to find other things to do. Cory Gnazzo, who has served as the executive producer of “The Rachel Maddow Show” since 2014 and who has been with the show since its launch in 2008, is taking on a new role as senior executive producer at the network. He will continue to shepherd Maddow’s Monday broadcast on MSNBC and represent her various projects to NBCUniversal. Maddow struck a deal with the media conglomerate in 2021 that calls for the creation of...
Variety

Steve Lacy and Bad Bunny Hold at No. 1 on Billboard Charts, While Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Gets a Big Streaming Boost

The top of the U.S. album and singles charts remain unchanged this week, with Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” keeping at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a 14th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reigning at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third week in a row. “Un Verano” now ties Drake’s “Views” (2016) and Disney’s “Frozen” soundtrack (2014) for the most weeks at the summit in the past decade. Adele’s “21” scored a total of 24 weeks at No. 1 back in 2011 and 2012. “Un Verano” remains at the top with the equivalent...
Variety

Meghan Markle Offers Advice to Any Actor Who Will Play Her on Screen: ‘She Can Call Me!’

Meghan Markle announced in her new Variety cover story that she does not plan to return to acting in the future, saying, “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.” But that doesn’t mean there won’t be versions of Meghan Markle on screen. Several Lifetime movies have already cast actors as the Duchess of Sussex, and surely more film and TV projects will be made in the vein of Netflix’s “The Crown” that include Markle as a central character.
Variety

Holly Madison Won’t Testify in Harvey Weinstein Case

Former reality star Holly Madison won’t be called to testify during Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday. The defense wanted Madison to take the stand in order to undermine testimony from actress Ashley Matthau, one of the uncharged supporting witnesses. Matthau, who’s accusing Weinstein of sexual battery, claims the former mogul masturbated on her at his hotel in 2003 in Puerto Rico, where they were shooting Miramax’s “Dirty Dancing” sequel, “Havana Nights.”  Madison, who dated and lived with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, is close friends with Matthau. The defense intended on questioning her about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kanye West to Acquire Parler, a Right-Wing Twitter Clone

Kanye “Ye” West has inked a deal with Parlement Technologies to buy Parler, a copycat of Twitter that was started to “fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship and cancel culture.”. West’s move to acquire Parler comes after Twitter and Instagram restricted the music artist and entrepreneur’s...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy