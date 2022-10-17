ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINNER: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
One Stop Shoppe Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one $1 million winner in New Jersey in the latest Mega Millions lottery game.

One California and one Florida ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn splitting the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at the One Stop Shoppe, 300 Parksville Station Road, Mantua in Gloucester County.

There was also one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, October 14, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

That ticket was sold at Shoprite #631, 4594 Route 9 South, Howell in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Oct. 14, drawing were: 09, 22, 26, 41, and 44. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

