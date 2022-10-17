Nearly $100k Raised After Baltimore Dad Suffers Aneurysm, Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife, 2 Kids

Nels and Jenna Schumacher with their children. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo (Brooke Perkins)

Nearly $100,000 has been raised after a beloved father and husband from Baltimore unexpectedly died from a ruptured aneurysm earlier this month, according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.

Nels Schumacher suffered a ruptured aneurysm, sending him to the hospital in critical condition on Thursday, Oct. 6, where he fought for his life for nearly a week before his tragic passing on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the fundraiser continues.

Shortly after the rupture, a fundraiser was created in order to help support Schumacher's pregnant wife, who is a doctoral student at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, and their two children.

The Baltimore community stepped up to help support the family after Nels tragically passed, quickly surpassing the original $5,000 goal of the fundraiser. Less than two weeks after the fundraiser was created, over $87,000 has been raised.

"This is only the beginning of a painful new normal... Continue to send love, thoughts, and prayers for the family", states the fundraiser. "All the love and support from everyone has not gone unnoticed. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to think of this family during such a difficult time".

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.