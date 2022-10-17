ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in SE Portland

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338lrR_0icG4zdn00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A person died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Southeast Portland.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Southeast Stark Street near Southeast 146th Avenue.

Stabbing leaves 1 dead in Portland’s Hollywood neighborhood

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Portland police said it will publicly identify the person at a later time.

PPB said the driver cooperated with investigators and remained at the scene.

Southeast Stark Street is shut down from Southeast 143rd Avenue and Southeast 148th Avenue.

