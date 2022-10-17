Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
Earnings Preview For Robert Half International
Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings
Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
Watsco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Watsco WSO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Watsco missed estimated earnings by 8.41%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $4.4. Revenue was up $253.00 million from the same period last...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga
A Preview Of Quest Diagnostics's Earnings
Quest Diagnostics DGX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quest Diagnostics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17. Quest Diagnostics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group
Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Salisbury Bancorp Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Salisbury Bancorp SAL earned $2.34 million, a 23.43% increase from the preceding quarter. Salisbury Bancorp also posted a total of $14.54 million in sales, a 2.6% increase since Q2. In Q2, Salisbury Bancorp earned $1.90 million, and total sales reached $14.17 million. Why Is...
S&T Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
S&T Bancorp STBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. S&T Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same...
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks closed broadly higher again Tuesday on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings
Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Winnebago Industries Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Winnebago Industries WGO posted Q4 earnings of $82.61 million, an increase from Q3 of 29.53%. Sales dropped to $1.18 billion, a 19.14% decrease between quarters. Winnebago Industries earned $117.22 million, and sales totaled $1.46 billion in Q3. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is...
A Preview Of BankUnited's Earnings
BankUnited BKU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BankUnited will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02. BankUnited bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga
Knight-Swift's Earnings: A Preview
Knight-Swift KNX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Knight-Swift will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32. Knight-Swift bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion. On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco...
East West Bancorp Earnings Preview
East West Bancorp EWBC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that East West Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09. East West Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: ManpowerGroup Q3 Earnings
ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.23. Revenue was down $340.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare THC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tenet Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24. Tenet Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Associated Banc
Associated Banc ASB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Associated Banc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58. Associated Banc bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0