ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Godfather’s Pizza open for carryout, delivery in Charlotte — and there’s a line to get in

By Melissa Oyler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Godfather’s Pizza, the iconic pizza parlor of 1970s and 80s childhood memories, has opened for carryout on Prosperity Church Road in Charlotte, with delivery planned to begin Monday evening. There is no dining room at this location.

On Monday at 11 a.m., a line had already formed outside of Godfather’s with people waiting to place carryout orders and welcome the chain back to the Queen City.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Godfather’s temporarily closed to catch up to the 100-plus carryout orders the restaurant had already received. A team member said the restaurant hoped to reopen by 2 p.m. to resume carryout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvHcb_0icG4Zt100
A line outside of Godfather’s Pizza on Monday, Oct. 17. Lorenza Medley

Omaha, Nebraska roots

Godfather’s Pizza was founded in 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska. In the late 70s and early 80s, the chain with more than 900 locations was third in sales behind Pizza Hut and Domino’s , according to the New York Times. Hundreds of locations closed in the 1990s after the chain was sold to a private group.

Locations of Godfather’s Pizza were sprinkled throughout the Charlotte area during the pizzeria’s heyday. QC Metro once said if you remember eating at the locations on Freedom Drive or Park Road , it was a sign you may be a native Charlottean (Black edition).

In the line: A feeling of nostalgia

While waiting in line, several customers were excited about their first visits back to Godfather’s.

  • “Iconic. This is one of the best pizzas the city has ever had. We’ve been doing Godfather’s since the 80s ... We have followed this pizza all over the Southeast to get it, and now it’s back in Charlotte,” Leonard Christian told CharlotteFive’s Lorenza Medley.
  • “I’m a Charlotte native,” Tracy Coleman said. “We would frequent the one at Tryon and Eastway. This is the first time I’ve had Godfather’s Pizza in a while and I’m so glad to be here.”
  • “It used to be a staple here in the Cotswold area — many of them closed,” Damien Council said. “As you can see, many people have been anxiously awaiting this day to actually have another Godfather’s here because it’s great pizza.”
  • “Very excited about it,” Shon Coleman said. “Living right around the corner from Godfather’s, I’ll be here every day.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0bD5_0icG4Zt100
A line outside of Godfather’s Pizza on Monday, Oct. 17. Lorenza Medley

On the Godfather’s Pizza menu

Head down memory lane with a classic order, or find a new favorite on the menu. Some notables:

  • Taco Pie: Spicy taco sauce and topped with seasoned beef, onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and more cheddar.
  • Humble Pie: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
  • Chicken Bacon Ranch: Boneless grilled chicken breast strips, wood-smoked bacon bits and mozzarella cheese on a base of ranch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPD9O_0icG4Zt100
A pepperoni pizza from Godfather’s Pizza in Charlotte. Lorenza Medley/CharlotteFive

Godfather’s Pizza

Location: 3020 Prosperity Church Rd F, Charlotte, NC 28269

Instagram: @godfatherspizza

Lorenza Medley contributed reporting.

Comments / 17

Rick Barger
2d ago

I'm dating myself, but this was my go-to pizza when I was in high school and college. it's like having an old friend return after being gone for decades.

Reply
5
Stace J
2d ago

I spoke it back into existence!!! 😂😂😂 Yesss... open them all back up across NC

Reply
10
Valerie White
2d ago

i enjoyed theur Pizza more than any other in that food chain. i also wish for hooly farms chicken to come back!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. A&T student designs Ayantee Nikes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An N.C. A&T student’s sneaker design will be showcased by Nike. Arial Robinson, a senior at N.C. A&T, designed the Ayantee Nike Dunk sneaker. Robinson’s design was inspired by N.C. A&T's new student center. The Ayantee Nike Dunks will be available to the public...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
494
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy