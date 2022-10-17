ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Sam the Cooking guy and Sisters Pizza support Promises2Kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy and his team are partnering with the local pizzeria Sister’s Pizza to help support Promises2Kids. Promises2Kids provides over 3,000 current and former foster youth in the county with resources and guidance to address and overcome challenges. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Lucky’s Downtown is the perfect spot for a pre-game snack

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lucky’s in Downtown San Diego has slung sandwiches for over a decade and has served thousands of San Diegans before baseball games and other city events. This year, Downtown has been extra packed this baseball season because the Padres have returned to the NLCS...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Additional SVP placed into San Diego County as soon as November

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a recent placement of a Sexually Violent Predator into the community, one in eight residents in Jacumba are now SVPs. Three SVP’s have been recently placed in Jim Desmond’s district, District 5, one of whom currently lives in Borrego Springs. Another could be placed as soon as November. Desmond hosted a townhall on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to discuss the process and potential ramifications.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Mama’s Kitchen Thanksgiving Pies Now Available for Order Online

The holidays will be here before we know it and with the giving season comes local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen’s 18th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. The fundraiser helps raise funds needed for the nonprofit to continue to provide nutritional support to San Diego residents at risk of malnutrition due to HIV, cancer, congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego

You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Painting San Diego Brown and Gold: Where to Find Padres Murals

As the Padres head into the National League Championship Series (NLCS) San Diego joins together in excitement and exuberating love for their hometown. In the midst of all the chaos, fans are ready to paint the town. To commemorate this historic baseball season Padres murals have been popping up left...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
Dinh Lee

Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and Scribe

Sugar and Scribe is an award winning bakery and restaurant featuring breakfast and lunch from the Food Network Champion, Maeve Rochford, who is their executive chef. Sugar and Scribe is a cute little spot in one of the small plazas of La Jolla with a decent amount of parking. I have personally never had any trouble getting parking here, but during busy times, it might be more of a challenge as parking can be difficult outside of the plaza.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-owner of Rundown San Ysidro Property Fined by City

The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. All tenants at 319-323 San Ysidro Boulevard have since been relocated, the City Attorney’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy