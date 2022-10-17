Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-vehicle rollover crash shut down I-79 northbound Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near mile marker 108 in Harrison County, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Several agencies responded to the crash, including Anmoore, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Grafton, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Mount...
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
Metro News
State police: second person dies in connection with I-79 Lewis County crash
ROANOKE,W.Va. — A second Braxton County resident has now died as a result of car crash last Thursday on Interstate 79 in Lewis County. State police said Ruth Ann Dean, 72, of Sutton, died Sunday at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Dean was critically injured after being ejected from...
Passenger in I-79 collision with UPS truck dies from injuries
Another person has died as a result of a head-on collision on Thursday in Lewis County.
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
School bus catches fire in Fayette County with students on board
A school bus carrying 32 students from the Frazier School District caught fire Wednesday morning. Officials are crediting the quick thinking of the driver with preventing the situation from being much worse.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Plane crashes near Pike Street in Marietta
The Beechcraft 90 airplane, commonly called a King Air, was enroute to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Wood County, Bill Richardson, president of the Wood County Airport Authority, said. The plane had not been at the airport in Wood County, he said. The craft has a capacity of six...
WTRF
County Road 44 closing in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
Traffic delays expected in Bridgeport area
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday morning traffic update from the Bridgeport Police Department indicated potentially upcoming delays in traffic patterns. The notice precedes the Bridgeport Homecoming Parade, which looks to be the primary source of the anticipated delays. Specifically, motorists have been advised to anticipate and plan for...
WBOY
2 charged with child neglect after deputies search West Virginia home with ‘filth throughout’
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
WDTV
One person flown to the hospital following crash involving motorcycle
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was flown to Ruby Memorial in Morgantown following a crash involving a motorcycle in Upshur County. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. on Rt. 20 south of the West Virginia Wildlife Center.
WTRF
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
WDTV
Upshur County Introduces New EMS Alert System
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “From weather alerts to emergency directions during disasters to boil water advisories, it’s really a one-stop solution,” said Dereck Long, Deputy Director. Long is referring to the new community notification system that was introduced to Upshur County last month. The app “Nixle”...
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
UPDATE: Search continues for a prisoner who ran from police in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF): A search is underway right now in the Glen Dale and Moundsville areas for a prisoner who ran from police. Two prisoners got away, but one man is already back in custody. Police are now searching the riverfront area for the second man. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is using their […]
lootpress.com
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
WDTV
Glenville man charged for kicking blind dog
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after officers said he kicked and strangled a blind dog. Officers were dispatched to a home on Kelley Run Road in Gilmer County Tuesday afternoon after receiving a complaint, according to a criminal complaint. Upon arrival, officers reportedly met...
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
WDTV
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown High homecoming parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns on Thursday for Morgantown High School’s homecoming parade. Alterations to parking and traffic patterns are set to begin at 5 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. MPD says the parade will end...
Comments / 0