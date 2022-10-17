ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clare, WV

WDTV

Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-vehicle rollover crash shut down I-79 northbound Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near mile marker 108 in Harrison County, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Several agencies responded to the crash, including Anmoore, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Grafton, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Mount...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
FAIRMONT, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Plane crashes near Pike Street in Marietta

The Beechcraft 90 airplane, commonly called a King Air, was enroute to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Wood County, Bill Richardson, president of the Wood County Airport Authority, said. The plane had not been at the airport in Wood County, he said. The craft has a capacity of six...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

County Road 44 closing in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Traffic delays expected in Bridgeport area

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday morning traffic update from the Bridgeport Police Department indicated potentially upcoming delays in traffic patterns. The notice precedes the Bridgeport Homecoming Parade, which looks to be the primary source of the anticipated delays. Specifically, motorists have been advised to anticipate and plan for...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Upshur County Introduces New EMS Alert System

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “From weather alerts to emergency directions during disasters to boil water advisories, it’s really a one-stop solution,” said Dereck Long, Deputy Director. Long is referring to the new community notification system that was introduced to Upshur County last month. The app “Nixle”...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death

On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Glenville man charged for kicking blind dog

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after officers said he kicked and strangled a blind dog. Officers were dispatched to a home on Kelley Run Road in Gilmer County Tuesday afternoon after receiving a complaint, according to a criminal complaint. Upon arrival, officers reportedly met...
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Four injured in Belmont County crash

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown High homecoming parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns on Thursday for Morgantown High School’s homecoming parade. Alterations to parking and traffic patterns are set to begin at 5 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. MPD says the parade will end...
MORGANTOWN, WV

