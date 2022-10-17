ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Thunder Victor
2d ago

these animals shouldn't be anywhere near a gun or a badge shooting children at McDonald's is not part of their job description but we see them do it every day killing innocent people over stupidity god bless this young man n his family !!

Guest
2d ago

Ok. Enough. So far it looks like the officer is in the wrong here. How wrong? That’s for court to decide. But if I was his defense Atty I’d be fighting with the court about the news pinning this story to the top and blowing it up to the point he won’t receive a fair trial. We don’t need to know all this before trial. It’s a straight up smear campaign. And even if it’s straight up homicide, he is entitled to a fair trial and some degree of privacy. I can only imagine that the cop is going through hell.

Stan Shafer
2d ago

The public doesn't need to know all this. The attorney is keeping this out front to play to the prospective jury pool.

Reply(5)
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 caused garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.
Pleasanton Express

POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED

At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
KSAT 12

BCSO raids 2 illegal gambling sites operating near homes, schools

SAN ANTONIO – A raid on two different buildings by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday yielded dozens of illegal eight-liner machines, weapons, stolen cars, cash and drugs, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Investigators with BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit along with members of the SWAT team stormed...
foxsanantonio.com

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
KSAT 12

Man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while walking on Highway 90 on the West Side on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. A preliminary report states that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road.
KSAT 12

Man shot, killed at East Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street, near I-35, for reports of a shooting. The...
iheart.com

Bexar County Gambling Operations Busted In Pre-Dawn Raids

A pair of illegal gambling operations were busted in pre-dawn raids in Bexar County. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the raids uncovered casino operations in two houses on the west side - one near Guadalupe and Zarzamora and the other in the 1200 block of Bandera. "What we have...
