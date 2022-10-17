Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Goodman murder suspect wanted
GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Goodman Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Departments seek the public’s help in locating DeMarcus Freeman, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Oct. 2 at Campus Mart off Highway 51 in Goodman, Mississippi. Police believe he may have fled to the...
wcbi.com
Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation. Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021. 30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result...
Holmes County neighbors concerned about recent shootings
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings. Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman. Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or […]
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County deputies still looking for grave vandal
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are still searching for the person that vandalized a grave. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October first. Deputies say someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property. Some grave markers were also...
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
wtva.com
Arrest made for thrift store fire in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Louisville Police made an arrest in connection with a thrift store fire. Angela Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside the store along North Church Avenue. Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fire managed to enter the...
wcbi.com
Man charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony fleeing
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies said a man was throwing drugs out the window, narrowly missing children playing, while running from law enforcement. 28-year-old Eldridge Pete Langford III is charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony fleeing. The sheriff’s department’s Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group...
wtva.com
Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
wcbi.com
Choctaw Co. deputies receive new information as investigation continues
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New information tonight about a shooting in Choctaw County, as deputies continue to search for a suspect. Investigators want to talk to Tyler McDowell of Starkville. They believe he shot the 26-year-old victim at Weir Apartments on Front Street on Sunday night. The man...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
wcbi.com
Monroe County deputies arrest man for fleeing, trafficking drugs
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is arrested in Monroe County on several drug charges. Charterious Moore is charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, felony fleeing, and possession of marijuana. Deputies set up a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 382 and 25, south of...
Woman arrested for setting fire to church-based Mississippi thrift store
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire at a church-based Mississippi thrift store. Angela Nance was arrested by Louisville police and charged with arson of a religious building. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside a thrift store on North...
wcbi.com
Woman sets fire to, destroys religious building in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Security cameras help catch a woman accused of setting a religious thrift store on fire. Angela Nance is charged with arson of a religious building. The fire happened at Family Christian Friends Center early Sunday morning in Louisville. Investigators say some flammable items were stacked...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Crashes and Theft in Leake County
6:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Department were called to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Line Rd. and Coon Creek Rd. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. No one was injured in the accident. 12:49 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department,...
breezynews.com
A truck in the trees, a woman being followed, and more in Attala
6:35 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 East where a vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck in the trees. The truck had to be removed with a wrecker. No injuries were reported. 11:40...
WTOK-TV
Suspected kidnapper apprehended in Philadelphia, two children found safe
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/WTOK) - Pensacola Police announced that a suspect in the kidnapping of a Florida child was apprehended early Sunday in Philadelphia, Miss. Officials said Aiyanna Gulley, 22, was found around 3:30 a.m. The two children with Gulley, 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, the subject of an Amber Alert, and Gulley’s own daughter, Aila Jones, were found safe.
deltanews.tv
Missing Leflore County Man
The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
wcbi.com
Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
wcbi.com
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
kicks96news.com
Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County
A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
Comments / 0