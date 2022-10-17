ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
KANSAS STATE
WANE-TV

Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WILX-TV

Texans Let Go of Vice President

-HOUSTON (AP) - The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
WOWK

Deion Sanders says HBCUs can be path to NFL for top players

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says historically Black college football programs can be a path to the NFL for top recruits, but it is difficult to compete with the wealthier, traditional power schools. Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who starred with the Falcons, 49ers and Cowboys, is in...
JACKSON, MS
numberfire.com

Texans' Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) DNP on Wednesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Asked about Cook's absence from practice on Wednesday, Lovie Smith said it was a "coach's decision". A missed practice coming out of a bye is a bit strange, but if Cooks return to practice on Thursday, he should be on track to face the Raiders on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 9.2 targets against Las Vegas.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox5 KVVU

Raiders return from bye week, prepare for Texans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders returned to the practice field on Wednesday after taking a few days off in the bye week. The Silver and Black started their preparations for the Houston Texans. Head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with the demeanor of his team as they returned...
HOUSTON, TX

