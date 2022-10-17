Gas prices on the slow rise, AAA report says it could be connected to increasing fear of recession

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are up three cents compared to last week.

A weekly report from the American Automobile Association (AAA) said Georgia drivers are now paying $3.25 for a gallon of regular gas.

And drivers are now paying 75 cents more for gas compared to a month ago.

Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said this rise in oil is due to fear of a recession.

“Crude oil prices dropped due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as fear of a recession has increased,” said Waiters. “If economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices. Typically, if crude prices fall then gas prices decline, therefore, Georgia drivers may see prices dip at the pump this week.”

Nearly a month ago, we saw prices drop well below $3.50. In the month of September, Georgia gas prices were down to $3.18.

AAA said lower gas demands have contributed to the national average price decreasing. If the demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump price increases slowly.

