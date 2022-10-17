Landowners involved in Texas Central’s high-speed rail line from Dallas to Houston fired out a flare recently to see if there was any life out there. Apparently, there is, and it could be a sign that Texas Central remains actively involved in constructing high-speed rail in Texas. Attorneys of the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central wanting to know the current status of the project. The attorneys claimed residents and landowners were locked in a state of what to do next, and that they should be able to return to normal life if the project was not going to happen. The letter also contained 20 questions the attorneys said residents and landowners had a right to get answered. If the questions were not addressed there was a threat to seek a Rule 202 deposition so that residents and property owners could seek the answers themselves.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO