Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
ngtnews.com
ChargeNet Stations Begins EV Charging Network Expansion in California
ChargeNet Stations has opened its first DC fast-charging station in an expanding network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at quick-serve restaurants across California. The DC fast charging network developer is celebrating its first operational station at a South San Francisco Taco Bell location. ChargeNet Stations has a partnership with Diversified Restaurant Group, one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, to install DC fast chargers at 100 locations throughout the state, with many additional stations planned. The agreement includes the installation of primarily 75 kW and 100 kW chargers, with plans to roll out 150 kW stations as well.
rtands.com
Texas Central still has a pulse, but residents and landowners demand answers
Landowners involved in Texas Central’s high-speed rail line from Dallas to Houston fired out a flare recently to see if there was any life out there. Apparently, there is, and it could be a sign that Texas Central remains actively involved in constructing high-speed rail in Texas. Attorneys of the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central wanting to know the current status of the project. The attorneys claimed residents and landowners were locked in a state of what to do next, and that they should be able to return to normal life if the project was not going to happen. The letter also contained 20 questions the attorneys said residents and landowners had a right to get answered. If the questions were not addressed there was a threat to seek a Rule 202 deposition so that residents and property owners could seek the answers themselves.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott, TxDOT Break Ground On Loop 1604 North Expansion
Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. today celebrated the groundbreaking for Segment 2 of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Loop 1604 North Expansion project in San Antonio. As part of the statewide Texas Clear Lanes initiative, the $418 million segment aims to increase mobility, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for Loop 1604 drivers through roadway improvements on more than 2.5 miles at the highly traveled Interstate 10 interchange in northwest Bexar County.
freightwaves.com
Port Houston records 2nd-busiest month amid import surge
Port Houston reported its second-busiest month for cargo containers on record in September, handling 353,525 twenty-foot equivalent units. It was a 26% year-over-year (y/y) increase compared to September 2021 and the second-highest month ever for container volumes at the port, following an all-time record set in August with 382,842 TEUs.
texasstandard.org
Why some Houston suburbs are sinking
A new study by researchers at the University of Houston shows that some of Houston’s suburbs are sinking at “a significant rate.” Groundwater demands and a growing population have helped compress the soil underneath places such as Katy, Spring, The Woodlands and Fresno. Shuhab Khan, a geology...
texasstandard.org
‘Dry hole’ wells can leak contaminants, but they aren’t being cleaned up by the state
About 8,000 defunct oil and gas wells sit abandoned across Texas, waiting to be plugged and cleaned up by regulators. But that’s just part of the total number of inactive wells. In addition to that backlog is another category: so-called “dry hole wells” that have the potential to pollute farmland and groundwater. Energy companies originally drilled the wells looking for oil and gas, and when they didn’t find any, turned them over to landowners as “water wells.” According to reporting from climate news outlet Floodlight, there’s little information on exactly how many of those types of wells exist. What’s more – it’s unclear who’s responsibility it is to clean them up.
Experts say 'defund the police' may be used as political pawn, but are budgets actually being cut?
Experts told ABC13's Data Team that politicians are using the term "defund the police" as an attack on their opponents as the midterm elections near.
iheart.com
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
cw39.com
International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
With election season underway, campaign ads and signs have become commonplace across Texas. But two places that might have restrictions or limitations on campaign signs? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes.
ngtnews.com
CLEAResult Receives $2 Million Grant for California Multifamily EV Charging Project
CLEAResult’s proposed electric vehicle (EV) charging project has received a $2 million Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for multifamily Housing (REACH) grant from the California Energy Commission to help speed up affordable access to EV infrastructure in the state. The multifamily project will deploy at least 100 Level 2 EV charging ports to serve 300 multifamily households and leverage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Quail Could Be Even Harder to Hunt in Texas This Season
AUSTIN – Bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to battle against drought conditions across Texas as quail season opens statewide Oct. 29. This means hunting opportunities and success will vary throughout the state. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists completed their annual Quail Roadside Survey period in August,...
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
travelweekly.com
Royal Caribbean goes off the grid in Galveston with its new terminal
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Royal Caribbean International's appetite for a "zero energy" cruise terminal in Galveston. The $125 million terminal is slated to open on Nov. 9, strengthening Royal Caribbean's presence in the Lone Star State's cruise market with a larger building and increased capacity for bigger ships. The Allure of the Seas, a 225,000 gross-ton Oasis Class ship, will take up residence there for the winter and summer 2022-2023 seasons before returning to Florida.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
Click2Houston.com
United relaunches nonstop service to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport
HOUSTON – Welcome back to the ‘land down under!’ United Airlines will relaunch direct, nonstop flights to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport later this month. In a news release, service between Houston and Sydney will begin Friday, Oct. 28, and will operate every Sunday,...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
