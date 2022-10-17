ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 25 years for molesting child

By Mariana Ortiz
 2 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 56-year-old man was found guilty of molesting a child under the age of 12.

Donald Eugene Ammann was sentenced to 25 years in prison for one count of lascivious molestation.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the arrest occurred in March 2022, after an investigation led Lee County Sheriff’s Office to Ammann. A child had told a school guidance counselor about the sexual abuse.

Ammann was also sentenced to lifetime sexual offender probation and was designated a sexual predator.

