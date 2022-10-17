CULLMAN, Ala. – Every October, the green glow coming from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast in Cullman’s historic district can be seen from blocks away. Marcus and Jessica Loegler create a dramatic Halloween scene on their lawn for passersby to admire each year. This year, the eerie skeleton graveyard spans the length of the front yard with well over 50 assembled ghosts and ghouls, not including the numerous lights casting the green glow. The Loeglers normally start setting up their Halloween decorations the first weekend in October, spending six or seven hours in their yard on the...

