Shelby Reporter
Alabaster plans 14th annual Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail
ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster is gearing up for the 14th annual Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Buck Creek Trail and the Municipal Green near city hall and the Senior Center help to provide the venue for the event.
Shelby Reporter
OMSP Harvest Festival set for Oct. 23
PELHAM – Harvest Festival is a day chalked full of fun and fall festivities in Oak Mountain State Park. Oak Mountain State Park’s Harvest Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events Coordinator Anna Jones said the park is excited for the...
Dinner of Hope in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Thursday the 20th the Support Sav-A-Life HOPE will host Dinner of Hope at the Oxford Civic Center at 6:00 pm. You can plan to join them for a night of celebration. Visit savalifecalhouncounty.org/doh2022 for more information on how to attend.
Shelby Reporter
AmFirst donates $150,000 to three local non-profits
BIRMINGHAM – America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) announced it raised a total of $150,000 to benefit three local non-profit agencies as a result of its 2022 Community First Initiative. Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank, The Literacy Council of Central Alabama and YouthServe each received $50,000, representing the...
‘It’s my addiction’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Every October, the green glow coming from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast in Cullman’s historic district can be seen from blocks away. Marcus and Jessica Loegler create a dramatic Halloween scene on their lawn for passersby to admire each year. This year, the eerie skeleton graveyard spans the length of the front yard with well over 50 assembled ghosts and ghouls, not including the numerous lights casting the green glow. The Loeglers normally start setting up their Halloween decorations the first weekend in October, spending six or seven hours in their yard on the...
Clanton Advertiser
Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County
Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
otmj.com
Showcasing Tradition: BH&G Inspiration Home Reflects Trends Moving Back to Classical Styles
This year’s Inspiration Home, sponsored by Birmingham Home and Garden Magazine, showcases a national trend of returning to classical and traditional decor. The overall design of the house is timeless and classic, and the décor features a return to antiques and tradition. “It is interesting to see how...
Shelby Reporter
Tom Lefebvre named Lifetime Volunteer of Helena
HELENA – A “Thank you volunteers” event was held to honor those in the Helena area who have volunteered their time to help make the city a better place. The event was held Sunday, Oct. 16 at Helena Steakhouse and was hosted by Hewey Woodman to give out the Lifetime Volunteer award.
Bham Now
9 new openings + businesses coming soon, including Lane Park’s newest store
Whew, it seems like every day something new and exciting is coming to The Magic City. From cute boutiques to scrumptious bites and a photographer’s paradise, we know of nine businesses that just opened or are coming soon in Birmingham. 1. Flow | Uptown. Looking to rep The Magic...
Shelby Reporter
Home on the range
Agriculture has been a core part of the Southern states since they were first settled. As the U.S. increasingly industrialized, this identity has been slowly eroded away. For those who don’t know, Old Baker Farm is a staple of Harpersville and the surrounding communities. The farm has more than 200 years of history and even survived the Civil War. It has been managed by six generations of the Baker family.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot was covered in weeds, […]
comebacktown.com
Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
Shelby Reporter
City Faces: Amanda Traywick
October 2022 is a special year for Helena’s Amanda Traywick – it marked her 25th anniversary working for the city of Helena. Originally from Rehobeth, Traywick moved to Helena in 1996 and began working for the city a year later. In 2008, she was appointed to the position of city clerk/treasurer, and since then she has served as President of the Shelby County City Clerk’s Association, been nominated for the Municipal Clerk of the Year for the state of Alabama, and other monumental achievements.
Trussville’s Pinnacle scores upscale outdoor retailer
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Water Mountain Trail, a new upscale outdoor retailer, is set to open in the Pinnacle Shopping Center in Suite 106 on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner and founder of Water Mountain Trail, Brett DeLoach, said this would be unlike any sporting or outdoor store in the area. This retailer […]
Bham Now
Now the News: Electra Film Lab opening soon in Birmingham, Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe under new ownership + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It’s that time of the week when you get your fix on the latest buzzy Birmingham happenings. Read on to learn more about Electra Film Lab coming soon, Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe’s new ownership and potential relocation, several new openings and more. K...
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
wvtm13.com
One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend
The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
ABC 33/40 News
Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools
The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
