Chelsea, AL

Shelby Reporter

Alabaster plans 14th annual Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster is gearing up for the 14th annual Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Buck Creek Trail and the Municipal Green near city hall and the Senior Center help to provide the venue for the event.
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

OMSP Harvest Festival set for Oct. 23

PELHAM – Harvest Festival is a day chalked full of fun and fall festivities in Oak Mountain State Park. Oak Mountain State Park’s Harvest Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events Coordinator Anna Jones said the park is excited for the...
PELHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dinner of Hope in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday the 20th the Support Sav-A-Life HOPE will host Dinner of Hope at the Oxford Civic Center at 6:00 pm. You can plan to join them for a night of celebration. Visit savalifecalhouncounty.org/doh2022 for more information on how to attend.
OXFORD, AL
Shelby Reporter

AmFirst donates $150,000 to three local non-profits

BIRMINGHAM – America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) announced it raised a total of $150,000 to benefit three local non-profit agencies as a result of its 2022 Community First Initiative. Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank, The Literacy Council of Central Alabama and YouthServe each received $50,000, representing the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘It’s my addiction’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Every October, the green glow coming from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast in Cullman’s historic district can be seen from blocks away. Marcus and Jessica Loegler create a dramatic Halloween scene on their lawn for passersby to admire each year. This year, the eerie skeleton graveyard spans the length of the front yard with well over 50 assembled ghosts and ghouls, not including the numerous lights casting the green glow. The Loeglers normally start setting up their Halloween decorations the first weekend in October, spending six or seven hours in their yard on the...
CULLMAN, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County

Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Tom Lefebvre named Lifetime Volunteer of Helena

HELENA – A “Thank you volunteers” event was held to honor those in the Helena area who have volunteered their time to help make the city a better place. The event was held Sunday, Oct. 16 at Helena Steakhouse and was hosted by Hewey Woodman to give out the Lifetime Volunteer award.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Home on the range

Agriculture has been a core part of the Southern states since they were first settled. As the U.S. increasingly industrialized, this identity has been slowly eroded away. For those who don’t know, Old Baker Farm is a staple of Harpersville and the surrounding communities. The farm has more than 200 years of history and even survived the Civil War. It has been managed by six generations of the Baker family.
HARPERSVILLE, AL
comebacktown.com

Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century

Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

City Faces: Amanda Traywick

October 2022 is a special year for Helena’s Amanda Traywick – it marked her 25th anniversary working for the city of Helena. Originally from Rehobeth, Traywick moved to Helena in 1996 and began working for the city a year later. In 2008, she was appointed to the position of city clerk/treasurer, and since then she has served as President of the Shelby County City Clerk’s Association, been nominated for the Municipal Clerk of the Year for the state of Alabama, and other monumental achievements.
HELENA, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Bham Now

11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham

Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend

The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools

The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
ANNISTON, AL

