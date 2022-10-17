Read full article on original website
What led to a Mainer with a mullet and a US congressman to 'shotgun' beers at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — Shotgunning beer is often a communal act. For that reason, there's a level of vulnerability involved. Nobody wants to mess it up and be the person whose shirt is covered in beer. That vulnerability increases when you're running for United States Congress and you're shotgunning in...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
mainepublic.org
Catholic Charities Maine to begin resettling refugees in Bangor
Maine’s refugee resettlement program is expanding to Bangor. Catholic Charities Maine, the state’s longest standing resettlement agency, plans to begin assisting new arrivals as soon as this month. Up until now, families and individuals coming through the federal government’s refugee program have mostly been resettled in Portland, Lewiston,...
#ThanksToVeterans Tour helps build shed for Travis Mills Foundation
ROME, Maine — It's always a good moment when you get the chance to thank a veteran. This is why Veterans United Home Loans is on the road this month with its #ThanksToVeterans Tour. The tour is traveling coast to coast, celebrating veteran camaraderie, community service, and all the...
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket
They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
foxbangor.com
Former fire chief indicted
SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Bangor flower shop encourages people to 'Petal It Forward'
BANGOR, Maine — A flower shop in Bangor encouraged people to "Petal It Forward" on Wednesday. Bangor Floral workers set up a station in the city's West Market Square to hand out two flowers to each person who walked by. One flower was for that person to keep, and the other was to give away to a friend, family member, or even a stranger.
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
Augusta police seek bank robbery suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday, authorities say. A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated that someone robbed the Camden National Bank at 21 Armory St. around 11:30 a.m. and included images captured on security cameras. Police...
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
