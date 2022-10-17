ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Q106.5

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Governor announces new grants

BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Catholic Charities Maine to begin resettling refugees in Bangor

Maine’s refugee resettlement program is expanding to Bangor. Catholic Charities Maine, the state’s longest standing resettlement agency, plans to begin assisting new arrivals as soon as this month. Up until now, families and individuals coming through the federal government’s refugee program have mostly been resettled in Portland, Lewiston,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
B98.5

The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
103.7 WCYY

Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket

They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
TOPSHAM, ME
foxbangor.com

Former fire chief indicted

SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
ATHENS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor flower shop encourages people to 'Petal It Forward'

BANGOR, Maine — A flower shop in Bangor encouraged people to "Petal It Forward" on Wednesday. Bangor Floral workers set up a station in the city's West Market Square to hand out two flowers to each person who walked by. One flower was for that person to keep, and the other was to give away to a friend, family member, or even a stranger.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home

We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
LEWISTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
HANCOCK, ME
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Augusta police seek bank robbery suspect

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday, authorities say. A news release from the Augusta Police Department stated that someone robbed the Camden National Bank at 21 Armory St. around 11:30 a.m. and included images captured on security cameras. Police...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Local news from Maine

