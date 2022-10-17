The Black Dahlia Murder, Suicidal Tendencies and More Announced for Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly 2023

Read full article on original website
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Monster House Delco Brings High-Tech to Halloween Decorations
Technology is bringing a new kind of Halloween decorating to Monster House Delco in Broomall, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. John DiMeo and his wife, Jen, use high-tech projection and audio equipment to turn their home into a spooky storyteller. Exterior walls pulsate as hands push to get...
NBC Philadelphia
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
Phillymag.com
At Asad’s, Stunning Hot Chicken Is Always Worth the Wait
The new Northeast Philly spot with a quintessentially Philadelphian line and the city’s best hot chicken. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. At Asad’s Hot Chicken, everyone waits. There’s gonna be a line every time you go. Probably a...
WATCH: Philly Motorcyclists Throw Bottles At Police In Shocking Video
A group of dirt bikers are seen circling a group of Philadelphia police officers and throwing objects at their squad cars in a video released by the police department on Tuesday. Oct. 18. Officers arrived at the Lukoil gas station on Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street just after 8...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud
For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
penncapital-star.com
As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense
PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior
Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
TODAY.com
Al Roker visits America’s oldest operating candy shop
Established in 1863, Shane Confectionery in Philadelphia is the oldest continuously operating candy store in the United States. TODAY’s Al Roker visits the shop and learns how to make a chocolate bar.Oct. 18, 2022.
Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County
Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
fox29.com
Philadelphia SVU investigating after video, eyewitness allegedly catch woman using stun gun on child
PHILADELPHIA - Video and an eyewitness report may have captured the moment a woman used a stun gun a child. The disturbing allegations have led to an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. A Northern Liberties homeowner, who asked FOX 29 to keep him anonymous, says...
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
A Super Wawa store on West Baltimore Pike in Media.Image via Tom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CBS News
Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a priest was carjacked in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2100 block East Somerset Street around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013...
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
Main Line Media News
Ex-correctional officer admits role in gun trafficking activities in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — A Bucks County woman who was once a Philadelphia correctional officer has admitted to illegally purchasing multiple firearms during a so-called “straw purchase” scheme in Montgomery County during which authorities alleged she then transferred the guns to others. Amanda L. Barr, 38, of the 2500...
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
Woman shot during argument across the street from bar in Old City
Investigators say an argument inside a bar between the victim and a man carried over to a parking lot across the street.
Pennsylvania Man Charged In Fatal South Jersey DUI Crash: Report
A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reports. Connor P. Ruggieri, of Newtown Square, PA, was allegedly driving under the influence when he was involved in a June 6 crash on Route 322 in Woolwich Township, according to a criminal complaint cited by the outlet.
2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
