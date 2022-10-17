The Black Dahlia Murder, Suicidal Tendencies and More Announced for Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly 2023

Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.

CHADDS FORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO