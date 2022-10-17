ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Black Dahlia Murder, Suicidal Tendencies and More Announced for Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly 2023

By Em Shadows
MetalSucks
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Monster House Delco Brings High-Tech to Halloween Decorations

Technology is bringing a new kind of Halloween decorating to Monster House Delco in Broomall, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. John DiMeo and his wife, Jen, use high-tech projection and audio equipment to turn their home into a spooky storyteller. Exterior walls pulsate as hands push to get...
BROOMALL, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

At Asad’s, Stunning Hot Chicken Is Always Worth the Wait

The new Northeast Philly spot with a quintessentially Philadelphian line and the city’s best hot chicken. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. At Asad’s Hot Chicken, everyone waits. There’s gonna be a line every time you go. Probably a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud

For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior

Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County

Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom.Image via Chadds Ford Live. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
CBS News

Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a priest was carjacked in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2100 block East Somerset Street around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Man Charged In Fatal South Jersey DUI Crash: Report

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reports. Connor P. Ruggieri, of Newtown Square, PA, was allegedly driving under the influence when he was involved in a June 6 crash on Route 322 in Woolwich Township, according to a criminal complaint cited by the outlet.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. teens found dead after shooting: police

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy