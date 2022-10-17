ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
Earnings Preview For Robert Half International

Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Philip Morris Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Philip Morris International Inc PM reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.1% year-on-year to $8.03 billion, beating the consensus of $7.42 billion. On a pro forma basis, adjusted net revenues increased by 6.9% in organic terms, primarily driven by total shipment volume growth of 2.3%. Cigarette and Heated Tobacco...
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
Where Comerica Stands With Analysts

Comerica CMA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $91.0 versus the current price of Comerica at $67.66, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Comerica...
Winnebago Industries Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Winnebago Industries WGO posted Q4 earnings of $82.61 million, an increase from Q3 of 29.53%. Sales dropped to $1.18 billion, a 19.14% decrease between quarters. Winnebago Industries earned $117.22 million, and sales totaled $1.46 billion in Q3. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is...
A Preview Of Quest Diagnostics's Earnings

Quest Diagnostics DGX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quest Diagnostics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17. Quest Diagnostics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Nucor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nucor NUE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nucor missed estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.5 versus an estimate of $6.69. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Matterport

Matterport MTTR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Matterport has an average price target of $5.88 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $4.50.
Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group

Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
