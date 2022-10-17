ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS

Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
AUBURN, NY
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Yankees-Astros ALCS starts Wednesday

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Wednesday with both the NLCS and ALCS in action. First, the Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead against the Padres after winning Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday night, the Yankees open their ALCS matchup with the Astros in Houston. It's a quick turnaround for New York, which ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (How to Bet Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 2)

NRFI -115 The sportsbooks have finally settled the odds for NRFI and YRFI bets and have stopped putting far too much value on YRFI bets in the postseason. They were overvaluing the pitchers on the mound and forgetting that these teams also have the best offenses in the league. Tonight with Luis Severino and Framber Valdez, the YRFI side at PointsBet this morning offers the same odds as the NRFI of -115.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel

Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south to face the Houston Astros, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
FanSided

Cubs Throwback Thursday: Remember the College of Coaches?

This will be my first installment of a “Throwback Thursday” here at Cubbies Crib. As a retired history teacher and longtime Cubs fan, I hope you find these interesting this offseason. Mr. Wrigley, what the hell were you thinking?. The Chicago Cubs did not have a manager during...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy