NRFI -115 The sportsbooks have finally settled the odds for NRFI and YRFI bets and have stopped putting far too much value on YRFI bets in the postseason. They were overvaluing the pitchers on the mound and forgetting that these teams also have the best offenses in the league. Tonight with Luis Severino and Framber Valdez, the YRFI side at PointsBet this morning offers the same odds as the NRFI of -115.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO