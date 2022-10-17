Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Why Yankees will beat Astros in ALCS (and why they won’t) | Plus prediction
NEW YORK — Ready for Round 3?. The Yankees and the Astros are about to face off in the American League Championship Series for the third time since 2017. That’s because the Yankees just smacked the Guardians, 5-1, in Game 5 to clinch the AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium.
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
AL Championship Series Predictions: Expert Picks for Yankees-Astros
Which team will advance from the American League to compete in the World Series? Our MLB writers make their picks.
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Yankees-Astros ALCS starts Wednesday
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Wednesday with both the NLCS and ALCS in action. First, the Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead against the Padres after winning Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday night, the Yankees open their ALCS matchup with the Astros in Houston. It's a quick turnaround for New York, which ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (How to Bet Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 2)
NRFI -115 The sportsbooks have finally settled the odds for NRFI and YRFI bets and have stopped putting far too much value on YRFI bets in the postseason. They were overvaluing the pitchers on the mound and forgetting that these teams also have the best offenses in the league. Tonight with Luis Severino and Framber Valdez, the YRFI side at PointsBet this morning offers the same odds as the NRFI of -115.
NBC Sports
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south to face the Houston Astros, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
ng-sportingnews.com
Yankees vs. Guardians postponed: Rain forces deciding Game 5 of 2022 ALDS series to be played Tuesday
The tightest divisional series of the postseason was supposed to conclude Monday night. But Mother Nature had other ideas. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians were ready to go for a pivotal Game 5 before an extended rain delay, called even before the first pitch, eventually led to postponing the game until Tuesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers not changing anything despite playoff failures
The Los Angeles Dodgers may be the greatest regular season team of this generation. They have won the NL West in nine of the past ten years, while their ten year run of playoff appearances is the longest active streak in the majors. But there are problems. The Dodgers have...
Cubs Throwback Thursday: Remember the College of Coaches?
This will be my first installment of a “Throwback Thursday” here at Cubbies Crib. As a retired history teacher and longtime Cubs fan, I hope you find these interesting this offseason. Mr. Wrigley, what the hell were you thinking?. The Chicago Cubs did not have a manager during...
Is Eno Benjamin Playing Tonight? (Latest Injury Update for Saints vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 7)
The Arizona Cardinals are on the precipice of getting James Conner back, as he’s a game time decision for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Saints. If Conner is held out, backup running back Eno Benjamin gets the start for Arizona. Benjamin started last week, racking up 55...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0