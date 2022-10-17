At a special presentation during Monday night’s City Commission Meeting, members of the Bay City Department of Public Safety were awarded for their efforts during 2021. “It’s basically recognizing some of the good work that was done by first responders,” said Interim Director of Public Safety Caleb Rowell, “I recognize them all the time at the department. It’s nice to be able to do it in a public forum, though, so everyone else can see the work they did.”

