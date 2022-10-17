ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022

In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill

Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace

SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City Recognizes Public Safety Officers

At a special presentation during Monday night’s City Commission Meeting, members of the Bay City Department of Public Safety were awarded for their efforts during 2021. “It’s basically recognizing some of the good work that was done by first responders,” said Interim Director of Public Safety Caleb Rowell, “I recognize them all the time at the department. It’s nice to be able to do it in a public forum, though, so everyone else can see the work they did.”
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy