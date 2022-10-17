Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
WNEM
40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
American Chillers author visits Flint elementary: ‘Reading is a place you go to’
FLINT, MI – American Chillers author Christopher Wright, under the pseudonym Johnathan Rand, visited Freeman Elementary Wednesday morning to promote and inspire literacy among Flint youth. Rand conducted an hour-long presentation about the importance of good reading and writing skills, literature as an opportunity and even taught students how...
Mott Foundation offers to join in push to redevelop Flint Buick City site
FLINT, MI -- The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is offering the city $2 million to assist in the redevelopment of the old Buick City site in Flint, a grant that’s contingent on leveraging an additional $15 million in state and federal funds. The grant would bring Flint’s contribution to...
A guide to Genesee County school board elections this November
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – More than 100 candidates are vying for seats on school boards across Genesee County this fall. The Nov. 8 general election has the power to change the direction of some of the county’s most-watched districts, including Flint Community Schools, Davison Community Schools and Grand Blanc Community Schools.
Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022
In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
GISD receives zero applications for Flint school board vacancy; Nov. 8 election winner will be appointed
FLINT, MI -- The Genesee Intermediate School District received zero applications to fill a two-month vacancy on the Flint Board of Education, so it is changing its appointment process to give a head start to whoever wins that seat in the Nov. 8 election. The appointee would have only served...
With $60M left to spend, Flint council will need more time to set ARPA budget
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the Flint City Council each have proposals for how to spend the city’s remaining $60 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds but coming to a consensus is going to take some additional work. Council members rolled out a $60-million spending plan...
Fenton Board of Education candidates will participate in forum tonight
FENTON, MI -- A Meet the Candidate Forum that will feature school board candidates in the Fenton Area Public Schools district is taking place tonight. The free community forum will go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Truran Hall in the Fenton United Methodist Church at 119 S Leroy St.
Bulk item stickers could officially be trashed for good in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission is considering making some changes that could eliminate bulk item pickup tags while setting the stage for a new era of recycling in the city. The Bay City Commission received an ordinance amendment for its first reading on Oct. 17 that revises...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Bay City businesses encouraged to pack up unused sidewalk cafes as seasons change
BAY CITY, MI - With cold weather starting to creep into mid-Michigan, Bay City is encouraging business owners to consider packing up their outdoor seating areas ahead of schedule. “We would encourage business owners if they are not using their sidewalk cafes to pack it up and put it away,”...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
Faith, community spirit inspired Irene Bronner’s generosity in Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Those who knew Irene Bronner understood it was no clerical error that her namesake company, Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, placed an all-caps emphasis on the religious figure tied to the ideals she followed so closely, Frankenmuth leaders said. “She was faithful in her Christian commitment and...
Crudup’s, other new businesses coming soon to downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace
SAGINAW, MI — Several new businesses will soon join the tenant mix at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant, said about seven new businesses are expected to open inside the marketplace in the coming weeks bringing new offerings for customers, such as smoked turkey legs, homemade soups and coffee.
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
wsgw.com
Bay City Recognizes Public Safety Officers
At a special presentation during Monday night’s City Commission Meeting, members of the Bay City Department of Public Safety were awarded for their efforts during 2021. “It’s basically recognizing some of the good work that was done by first responders,” said Interim Director of Public Safety Caleb Rowell, “I recognize them all the time at the department. It’s nice to be able to do it in a public forum, though, so everyone else can see the work they did.”
After recent scandals, Santa Ono ready to lead University of Michigan to ‘better place’
ANN ARBOR, MI - Since becoming UM’s 15th president on Oct. 14, Santa Ono has made Ann Arbor his home. That’s meant selfies with Olympian Michael Phelps, throwing shirts to students during the football team’s rout of Penn State, greeting anyone who says hi and even fixing his maize-and-blue bike at the Sic Transit Cycles store in town.
