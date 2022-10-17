ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: 'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan returns as Adonis "Donnie" Creed in a new poster for Creed III .

Michael B. Jordan reprises Adonis "Donnie" Creed in "Creed III." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Posters released Monday tease a showdown between Donnie (Jordan) and Anderson Dame (Jonathan Majors), with the two characters shown in their respective corners of the boxing ring.

"You can't run... from your past," the tagline reads.

Creed III is a sequel to Creed II (2018) and the ninth film in the Rocky franchise. The Creed films follow Donnie, the son of late boxing champion Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers in the Rocky movies.

Tessa Thompson , Phylicia Rashad , Wood Harris and Florian Munteanu also star.

The new sequel is written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin and directed by Jordan. Ryan Coogler , who directed the first Creed film, remains as executive producer.

Creed III opens in theaters March 3, 2023.

MGM is also developing Drago , a spinoff film exploring the origin story of Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren in the Rocky movies.

