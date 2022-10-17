ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia field hockey overwhelmed by C-NS, Clinton

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWfNA_0icG2Azg00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – For all the strides it had made this fall, the Cazenovia field hockey team knew quite well that it didn’t rise up to the level of some of its opposition – one large-school opponent in particular.

When the Lakers went up against undefeated Cicero-North Syracuse last Tuesday night at Bragman Stadium, the talent and skill of the Northstars proved too much as Cazenovia took a 7-0 defeat.
All game long, the Lakers’ defense tried to repel what C-NS authored, and goalie Madison Rothfeld did pick up 13 saves by night’s end.

Still, the Northstars got a three-goal hat trick from Shannon Brown as Gabby Wameling earned a goal and two assists. Chrissy Wagner, Addie Esce and Camryn Jacobs each had one goal and one assist.

Ironically, C-NS’s unbeaten run came to an end a night later when it lost, 1-0, to Liverpool, but Cazenovia had to face another strong opponent when it played Clinton on a wet Thursday afternoon.

Cementing its status as the Class C favorites and winning its 12th in a row, the Warriors prevailed 6-0, earning its seventh shutout in its last eight games.

Gretchen Grimm notched a three-goal hat trick to lead Clinton, adding an assist. Elise Pape scored twice, with Gracen Grimm getting one goal and one assist. Rothfeld, in defeat, recorded five saves.

Cazenovia was supposed to play again Friday against New York Mills, but the Marauders’ need to reschedule a league game before the post-season led to a cancellation.

Instead, the Lakers had to wait for the Section III Class C playoffs, where as the no. 5 seed it meets no. 4 seed Little Falls Wednesday, the winner to get top seed Clinton in the Oct. 25 semifinal at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Putman sisters lead C-NS to cross country league title

BALDWINSVILLE – Three different times, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls cross country team has raced against Fayetteville-Manlius on the Durgee Junior High School course at Baldwinsville. And on each of the two occasions where most of its top runners were present, the Northstars have prevailed, including Wednesday’s Salt City Athletic...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee cross country runs well at SCAC championships

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Cross country teams from stepped into post-season action before other local sides, and would both snare top-five finishes from Wednesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference championships at Baldwinsville. On the girls side, the Wildcats finished third in both the SCAC Metro and overall standings, in each...
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill boys cross country runners get big win over Cazenovia

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With the top spot in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division at stake, the Westhill boys cross country team got the best of Cazenovia – barely. A 1-2 individual finish from Drew O’Reilly and Teddy Popp, along with enough depth on the back end, allowed the Warriors to edge the Lakers 27-29 in a three-team meet where it also beat Christian Brothers Academy 21-38.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys cross country drops close meet to Westhill

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only a couple of points ended up keeping the Cazenovia boys cross country team from an undefeated run through the Onondaga High School League Liberty National division. During last Wednesday’s meet against Westhill and Christian Brothers Academy, the Lakers prevailed 21-37 over the Brothers, but...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill girls volleyball continues October surge

CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Westhill girls volleyball team swept Marcellus on Oct. 5, it was an emphatic statement from one Section III B side to its neighbors, the reigning sectional champions. As a follow-up, the Warriors kept on winning. During last Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manilus girls swimmers win meet over CBA

ONONDAGA COUNTY – An eventful and sometimes troubling week for area high school girls swimming included a head-to-head meet between Fayetteville-Manlius and Christian Brothers Academy at Le Moyne College’s pool. Gathering all the points it needed in the early stages, the Hornets prevailed 93-87 over the Brothers to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls runners sweep league foes, second at Tully meet

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The Cazenovia girls cross country team swept Westhill (15-47) and Christian Brothers Academy (15-48) last Wednesday to wrap up its Onondaga High School League season. Having already clinched the Liberty-National Division title, the crossover match victory with the Liberty-American rivals raised the Lakers’ record to...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy