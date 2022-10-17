Cazenovia field hockey overwhelmed by C-NS, Clinton

CENTRAL NEW YORK – For all the strides it had made this fall, the Cazenovia field hockey team knew quite well that it didn’t rise up to the level of some of its opposition – one large-school opponent in particular.

When the Lakers went up against undefeated Cicero-North Syracuse last Tuesday night at Bragman Stadium, the talent and skill of the Northstars proved too much as Cazenovia took a 7-0 defeat.

All game long, the Lakers’ defense tried to repel what C-NS authored, and goalie Madison Rothfeld did pick up 13 saves by night’s end.

Still, the Northstars got a three-goal hat trick from Shannon Brown as Gabby Wameling earned a goal and two assists. Chrissy Wagner, Addie Esce and Camryn Jacobs each had one goal and one assist.

Ironically, C-NS’s unbeaten run came to an end a night later when it lost, 1-0, to Liverpool, but Cazenovia had to face another strong opponent when it played Clinton on a wet Thursday afternoon.

Cementing its status as the Class C favorites and winning its 12th in a row, the Warriors prevailed 6-0, earning its seventh shutout in its last eight games.

Gretchen Grimm notched a three-goal hat trick to lead Clinton, adding an assist. Elise Pape scored twice, with Gracen Grimm getting one goal and one assist. Rothfeld, in defeat, recorded five saves.

Cazenovia was supposed to play again Friday against New York Mills, but the Marauders’ need to reschedule a league game before the post-season led to a cancellation.

Instead, the Lakers had to wait for the Section III Class C playoffs, where as the no. 5 seed it meets no. 4 seed Little Falls Wednesday, the winner to get top seed Clinton in the Oct. 25 semifinal at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.