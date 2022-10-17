ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mother’s intuition leads her to discover son’s body

By Lisa Dandridge
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evelyn Stone-Bailey said her son, Taurean Stone, and another man were murdered in May 2021, and now more than one year later, she is still waiting for the person who pulled the trigger to be brought the justice.

Stone-Bailey does whatever it takes to avoid thinking about and remembering how her son was brutally murdered.

“Cut out all of the corruption, enough is enough. Cut it out. My boy is gone, he ain’t coming back,” she said.

Memphis Police said Bailey’s son, 39-year-old Taurean Stone, and 29-year-old Stanley McGee were shot multiple times on McAdoo Street in Binghampton. Bailey remembers that day like it was yesterday, and the eerie feeling she got that something was wrong.

Bailey had just left the hospital from having a medical procedure done when she met an ambulance on Scott Street.

“I seen an ambulance coming from Scott and Poplar, and when I saw the ambulance coming for Scott and Poplar, my mind said follow that ambulance,” Bailey said. “When the ambulance turned on Mimosa Street, I followed it all the way down Mimosa and then it hit Tillman Street, when it hit Tillman, I got real nervous and I started hollering and it turned on McAdoo.”

Call it a mother’s intuition, call it a gut feeling, or a sixth sense. She knew something was wrong with her son, and she was right.

“I jumped out of the car because the car wasn’t moving fast enough, and I was running behind the ambulance,” Bailey said.

By the time she made it to the crime scene, blue lights and and yellow caution tape already surrounded two bodies laying in the middle of the street. Crime scene tape and a crowd of people couldn’t stop Stone-Bailey from spotting her son.

“I see Taurean feet at the end of the street and I begin to scream,” she said. “That is my boy down there, and he’s dead, that’s my boy he’s dead. Oh my God.”

Police said when paramedics arrived on the scene, Stone and McGee were both unconscious. Officers said both men took their last breath eight minutes later.

“They have destroyed my family in so many ways,” she said.

Memphis murder and homicide map 2022

Detectives said the shooters were seen leaving the scene in a white four-door car.

If you know who killed Taurean Stone and Stanley McGee, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers, your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket. Remember, all calls are confidential.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Comments / 17

Queen Mom
2d ago

Lord have mercy and give this mother peace that passes all understanding, in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth! Amen🙏🙏🙏

Reply
11
Kathryn
2d ago

🙏🙏🙏 Prayers that this mother finds and sees the prosecution of those that took her sons' life. May the Lord watch over and comfort her🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
Nancy
2d ago

prayers for the Families and hope they get some justice

Reply
12
 

Related
WREG

