Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 5-year-old boy drowned over the weekend at a hotel pool in Birmingham.

Jamir Ali Shabazz-Hawkins was found unresponsive at the Embassy Suites pool on Woodcrest Place at 7 p.m. Saturday. He was later taken to Children’s of Alabama, where he was declared dead at 7:41 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

