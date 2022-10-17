ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corolla, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum

A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
KITTY HAWK, NC
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
obxtoday.com

James Vernon Farrow

James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with who he shared a special bond.
MANTEO, NC
wcti12.com

Founder of Outer Banks convenience store "Brew Thru" passes away

KILL DEVIL HILLS, North Carolina — According to a Facebook post from "Brew Thru" on October 17th, the founder of the drive through convenience store, Dana Richard Lawrentz, passed away on October 10th, 2022. The post stated that Dana, who some referred to as "Big D", and his wife...
KITTY HAWK, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Sentara Family Medicine Physicians Welcomes New Doctor

HAMPTON-Sentara Medical Group recently welcomed a new physician to the Sentara Family Medicine Physicians facility on Eaton Street in Hampton. Dr. Katherine Christensen joined the team at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians office located at 200 Eaton St. in Hampton and is now accepting new patients. Want to read the rest...
HAMPTON, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Karen Kay Haupt of Kill Devil Hills, October 12

Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills passed away on October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, PA on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Karen graduated from Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania and then...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
13News Now

Here's where to eat during Chesapeake Restaurant Week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With almost 30 restaurants offering deals on breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chesapeake Restaurant Week is in full swing. The event runs from Oct. 14 to 21, and during those days, you can ask for a "Restaurant Week" menu from the participating businesses. These menus offer a taste of their signature dishes, between $10 and $55.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

USNS Comfort leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for aid mission

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission in the Latin America/Caribbean region. The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy