Home from Nicholas Sparks’ film ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ on the market
RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember that famous movie about the spot on the Outer Banks from Nicholas Sparks’ movie? If you’ve got the cash, it can be yours. It is one of North Carolina’s most recognizable properties. The iconic house at the Outer Banks that was featured in his 2008 film, “Nights in Rodanthe” has […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum
A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
Virginia Beach community organizes color run in remembrance of local teen
The color run will begin at the Lago Mar Park, 801 Casa Verde Way, Virginia Beach 23456 at 10 a.m. on October 30. It is open to students and community members, both kids and adults.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
WAVY News 10
CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
Elliott’s former R&B group member celebrates street naming
As Hampton Roads prepares to celebrate the unveiling of Missy Elliott Boulevard Portsmouth, a former member of Elliott’s 757-based R&B girl group is reflecting on their time together.
obxtoday.com
James Vernon Farrow
James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with who he shared a special bond.
obxtoday.com
Nags Head, Ocracoke Island make the list of ‘Coziest Small Towns in the U.S.’
What do you think of when you think of the Outer Banks?. For many, the locale is synonymous with its mellow features that draw visitors to and from the barrier islands each year: The warm, golden glow of the sun, the restless ocean, and the multitude of laid-back amenities the destination has to offer.
Missy Elliott to attend ceremony for Virginia street named in her honor
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
Portsmouth Humane Society waives adoption fees, offers 2-week fostering option
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society was completely out of open kennels this Tuesday. Now, they're getting the word out about adoption and fostering opportunities that could get a pet out of the crowded shelter, and unite you with a new best friend. "If you're thinking about adopting,...
wcti12.com
Founder of Outer Banks convenience store "Brew Thru" passes away
KILL DEVIL HILLS, North Carolina — According to a Facebook post from "Brew Thru" on October 17th, the founder of the drive through convenience store, Dana Richard Lawrentz, passed away on October 10th, 2022. The post stated that Dana, who some referred to as "Big D", and his wife...
WTKR
Old Dominion football given constant smiles by Hudson, a puppy training to become a service dog
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — First the vest clipped on. Then each foot gets a light blue shoe, designed to protect the incredibly sensitive paws. After that, the unmistakable blue Rex Specs are applied. It's at that point where Hudson, a four-month-old yellow lab, is ready to go to one...
peninsulachronicle.com
Sentara Family Medicine Physicians Welcomes New Doctor
HAMPTON-Sentara Medical Group recently welcomed a new physician to the Sentara Family Medicine Physicians facility on Eaton Street in Hampton. Dr. Katherine Christensen joined the team at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians office located at 200 Eaton St. in Hampton and is now accepting new patients. Want to read the rest...
outerbanksvoice.com
Karen Kay Haupt of Kill Devil Hills, October 12
Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills passed away on October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, PA on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Karen graduated from Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania and then...
Here's where to eat during Chesapeake Restaurant Week
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With almost 30 restaurants offering deals on breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chesapeake Restaurant Week is in full swing. The event runs from Oct. 14 to 21, and during those days, you can ask for a "Restaurant Week" menu from the participating businesses. These menus offer a taste of their signature dishes, between $10 and $55.
Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to some students next week
Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks, on a volunteer basis, during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: VB woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
WAVY News 10
USNS Comfort leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for aid mission
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission in the Latin America/Caribbean region. The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.
Break the Cycle: Hampton woman questions legal system after violent ex released from jail
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton family believes the legal system failed a survivor of domestic violence. On July 25, Hampton police officers were called to Winder Court for a stabbing just before 5 a.m. In a press release, police confirmed the attacker, 58-year-old Richard “Ricky” Stanley Hogarth, died at the scene after he was hit in […]
WAVY News 10
Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
