Consumer giants are winners as shoppers swallow price hikes
ZURICH/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers.
CNBC
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
Canada's inflation beat boosts chances of 75 bps rate hike
OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate edged down but exceeded forecasts in September while underlying price pressures were largely unchanged, data showed on Wednesday, amplifying calls for another hefty rate hike by the central bank next week.
BBC
Mortgage rates hit fresh 14-year highs
Mortgage rates continued to climb on Thursday, hitting their highest levels in 14 years, figures show. Average two-and five-year fixed rates jumped to 6.65% and 6.51% respectively as UK borrowing costs remained elevated amid continued economic uncertainty. One analyst warned mortgages were a "long way" from beginning to come down.
Deliveroo to Exit Dutch Market in November
Two months after announcing a plan to pull out of the Netherlands, United Kingdom-based food delivery aggregator Deliveroo has made it official. “Following consultation with employees and riders, Deliveroo has determined that achieving and sustaining a top-tier market position in the Netherlands would require a disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns,” the company said in a news release Wednesday (Oct. 19).
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
Yahoo!
Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster
The COVID-19 booster market is starting to look more like an annual flu season than it did in the first two years of the pandemic. That's according to Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel, who joined Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit to discuss the COVID vaccine outlook. Bancel noted...
Investors think the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting have nearly doubled after the September inflation report
Investors pushed up expectations that the Federal Reserve at its December meeting will deliver another rate hike of 75 basis points. The odds for another three-quarter point increase jumped to 61.8% from 32.5% a day ago. The move came after September core inflation rose to 6.6%, which marked a 40-year...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
Investing legend Mark Mobius sees interest rates climbing to 9% as the Fed battles against scorching inflation
Interest rates could hit 9% as part of the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down inflation, Mark Mobius told Bloomberg TV. if inflation is 8%, "the playbook says you've got to raise rates higher than inflation," he said. Investors are pricing in expectations for the fed funds rate to reach...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
NASDAQ
South African rand weakens as local inflation shows no surprises
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as consumer inflation came in as expected and retail sales showed little momentum. At 1636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.3100 against the dollar, down 0.94% from its previous close. South Africa's headline consumer...
US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus
Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions
Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
Struggling families ‘unplugging fridges and ovens’ to save money as energy and food prices soar
Families struggling with the cost of living crisis are unplugging ovens and fridges to save on energy costs, according to frontline charities.Parents are also skipping meals to be able to provide for their children amid soaring food prices, which are rising at the fastest rate since 1980.The price of a weekly basic basket of food for an adult has surged by 15 per cent in the last six months, with the average shop now costing £49.36 per week for a man and £45.55 per week for a woman, according to charity The Food Foundation.The annual energy bill for a...
Conn’s CEO Chandra Holt Resigns as Retailer Faces 23% Drop in Revenue
After a little more than a year on the job, Chandra Holt has stepped down as president and CEO of furniture, appliance and electronics retailer Conn’s Home Plus. The Texas company announced her departure in a Tuesday (Oct. 18) news release, saying former CEO Norman L. Miller will step in to take her place as interim president and CEO. Miller held that job for six years between 2015 and 2021.
Inflation Tests Ikea’s Will and Discount Business Model
The discount model of Swedish home furnishing company Ikea appears to be facing strain as the prices of some of its products have risen by 80% in the United Kingdom in the last 10 months. Prices on more than a dozen items at Ikea have surpassed inflation by at least...
wallstreetwindow.com
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
Soaring food prices push UK inflation back to 40-year high
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.
