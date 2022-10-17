Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Related
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
Eyewitness News
Woman struck and killed while changing tire in Thomaston
THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed when she was hit by a driver as she changed a tire in Thomaston on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez of Torrington. The incident happened along Route 8 between exit 39 and its on and off...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News
Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
19-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Waterbury Crash
A 19-year-old Connecticut resident was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.
Eyewitness News
Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol is preparing to say goodbye to two fallen officers. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The ceremony is scheduled to...
NBC Connecticut
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
Eyewitness News
Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Electrical Car Fire After Crash
2022-10-18 @3:00PMish–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–Firefighters fought a stubborn electrical car fire at Gurdon and Summit Street. A witness told me the electrical car was rear-ended, possibly due to sun glare which was apparent in the video. The car then veered onto Gurdon Street where it hit a school bus waiting at the stop sign.Bridgeport FD posted on their Facebook page: Bridgeport, CT Fire Department responds to three car MVA with one vehicle on fire.
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
Eyewitness News
Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody
Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 20, including a woman who was struck and killed while she changed a tire. Stonington schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban pride flags from classrooms. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while...
fox61.com
Waterbury man arrested for stealing over $20K in jewelry: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Auburn, Mass., after allegedly stealing over $20,000 worth of jewelry on Tuesday at a local mall. Jacquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury is now facing charges from the Auburn Police Department for larceny over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a license plate violation.
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
Metro-North train strikes tractor-trailer in Naugatuck; service suspended
Substitute bus service is being provided on the Waterbury Branch in both directions between Waterbury and Beacon Falls.
Eyewitness News
16-year-old girl from Milford reported missing
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford said they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl. They said Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Tuesday. She was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black pants. Police described her as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds....
Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
Bristol officers fondly remembered in lip sync video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered and honored in dozens of ways. Four years ago, as police lip sync challenges were becoming popular, the Bristol Police Department took part in their own video. Front and center in the video is Lt. […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy
Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
Eyewitness News
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
Comments / 0