Suspect sought after elderly man robbed, hit on head at Tampa apartment garage, deputies say
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.
Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in backpack at Sarasota bar, deputies say
A bomb threat was reported in Sarasota on Wednesday night, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening. Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass.
Police: Man ignores ‘deadly poison’ sign during risky burglary at fumigated apartment
A 38-year-old man ignored signs warning of “deadly poison” as he broke into an apartment building tented for pest fumigation and stole shoes from a man’s apartment, authorities said. Adrian J. Anderson Jr. of St. Petersburg entered the apartment Monday through the front door and was caught...
Man crashes into Tampa business while trying to hit woman with SUV, police say
Tampa police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly tried to hit a woman with an SUV during an argument, according to a release
Florida man tries to run over woman, hits building instead
(TAMPA, FL)– A 31-year-old has been arrested after intentionally trying to run over a woman. The incident was reported to the Tampa Police Department on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. Officials say the suspect Pavel Alex Terentev and the victim had been in a physical altercation in St. Petersburg earlier...
Tampa Teen Charged, Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl In The Back Over Pot He Purchased With Fake $100 Bill
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident last Friday. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S Manhattan Ave at approximately 8:40 a.m. on October 14, 2022, shortly after two teenage
Man dies in Bartow after shooting: police
A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.
‘I saw the gun and I just panicked’: Winter Haven mom narrowly escapes gunfire outside apartment
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Fear has become a part of Gladybel Caudill’s life. “I’m scared. Going to work and coming home, I’m scared, and I don’t like being scared,” she said. “I think about it every day now when I park there in my own home. I have to look around, and I’m paranoid. […]
19-year-old killed in Tampa shooting, prompting police investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers said they are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and later died. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in East Tampa, police said in a news release.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bartow; suspected shooter arrested
BARTOW, Fla. — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in Bartow, the police department said. According to police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Monday to respond to a report of a man injured in the area of U.S. Highway 17 South and MLK, Jr. Boulevard.
Suspect In Custody After Man Found Shot In Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after police in Bartow responded to a call for an injured person who had been shot on Monday. At approximately 3:00 PM on Monday, the Bartow Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer carrying french fries overturns in Polk County
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of french fries overturned while taking the entrance ramp from Polk Parkway to I-4 West Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Winter Haven man
A 37-year-old man from Lake Wales was arrested nearly two years after authorities said he killed a witness who was planning to testify against him in an upcoming attempted murder trial.
Body-Cam Footage Of 2020 Chokehold By Deputy In Hillsborough County Surfaces
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – On November 27, 2020, 24-year-old Jenny DeLeon was arrested for battery and resisting an officer after investigators say she grabbed a deputy by the wrist and knocked him off balance. The body-cam video of the November 2020 incident obtained by The
Caught on Camera: Suspect in stolen car leads Florida deputies on wild chase
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a stolen car takes deputies on a wild chase into the woods on the west coast of Florida. The suspect, Christopher Darlington, 36, is seen on video driving off the road and into a wooded area. Deputies said he slammed into a fence, got out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby home through the back door.
Boy, 16, arrested for shooting that critically injured Tampa girl, 17
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after police said he shot a girl who got into a fight with his relative.
Man With Knife Shot By Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy During 70-Minute Clearwater Standoff
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Detectives with the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on Ella Place at 6:44 p.m. by a woman who said
Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
16-year-old killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say
Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.
