Bradenton, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening. Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass.
LARGO, FL
850wftl.com

Florida man tries to run over woman, hits building instead

(TAMPA, FL)– A 31-year-old has been arrested after intentionally trying to run over a woman. The incident was reported to the Tampa Police Department on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. Officials say the suspect Pavel Alex Terentev and the victim had been in a physical altercation in St. Petersburg earlier...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

