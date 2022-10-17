Read full article on original website
counton2.com
SCEMD rolls out new resource for Earthquake Preparedness Week
CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – It is earthquake preparedness week here in South Carolina and the world’s largest earthquake drill, the “Shake Out,” is set for Thursday, October 20th. At 10:20 on that morning, nearly two million people across the United States will participate in the drill. In...
counton2.com
Kroger wants to hire hundreds for the holidays
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic is looking to fill hundreds of full-time and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season. Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region includes West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and Ohio. In a press release, the company announced starting immediately, it will hold in-person open interviews in its...
counton2.com
SC colleges & universities have more money to recruit and retain nursing faculty
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina lawmakers allocated $10 million in this year’s budget to help the state’s public colleges and universities recruit and retain more nursing faculty. The General Assembly tasked the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) with divvying out the funds from the...
counton2.com
South Carolina’s Department of Education releases the 2021-22 public school rankings
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The SC Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state’s public schools. Statewide, 20.6% of schools received an overall rating of “Excellent,” according to a press release from the school district....
counton2.com
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
counton2.com
Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction, state regulators said Monday. The Minnesota Pollution...
counton2.com
How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
counton2.com
‘Swift-footed lizard’ named Massachusetts state dinosaur
BOSTON (AP) — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker. Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughly 35,000 votes cast...
