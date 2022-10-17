ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

SCEMD rolls out new resource for Earthquake Preparedness Week

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – It is earthquake preparedness week here in South Carolina and the world’s largest earthquake drill, the “Shake Out,” is set for Thursday, October 20th. At 10:20 on that morning, nearly two million people across the United States will participate in the drill. In...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
counton2.com

Kroger wants to hire hundreds for the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic is looking to fill hundreds of full-time and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season. Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region includes West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and Ohio. In a press release, the company announced starting immediately, it will hold in-person open interviews in its...
VIRGINIA STATE
counton2.com

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
counton2.com

Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction, state regulators said Monday. The Minnesota Pollution...
MINNESOTA STATE
counton2.com

How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

‘Swift-footed lizard’ named Massachusetts state dinosaur

BOSTON (AP) — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker. Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughly 35,000 votes cast...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy