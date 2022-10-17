Deputies: North Carolina toddler dies after being shot in car

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot and killed in a car Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Watson Road, just east of Interstate 95 in the McGee Crossroads area, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

The toddler was in a parked car at a home at the time of the shooting, Caldwell said. Deputies are not searching for any suspects, he said.

The identity of the child was not released Sunday night.

The area where the shooting happened is about 12 miles north of Benson near West Johnston High School.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.