1 pedestrian killed, another critically injured hours apart in separate Center Point area crashes
One pedestrian was killed, and another critically injured in separate crashes Wednesday night in the Center Point area. The first happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of 18th Avenue N.W. near Center Point Parkway. Jefferson County sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money said the 24-year-old male victim was taken to...
Birmingham firefighters rescue critically injured person trapped in burning apartment
Fire swept through a small west Birmingham apartment building Wednesday night, leaving one person with critical injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the apartments on the corner of Warrior Road and Prince Avenue. The initial report was that there were people possibly trapped on the second floor.
Two residents injured in west Birmingham apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two residents were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday evening in the western part of the city. Crews with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service responded to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue. We’re told the fire was knocked down, then crews searched for any residents...
Mississippi man killed in single-vehicle Leeds crash
A Mississippi man was killed in a traffic crash in Leeds. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Edward Arnold. He was 40 and lived in Saltillo, Miss. The wreck happened at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 1044 Montevallo Road in Leeds. Arnold wasn’t found until...
Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status
A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Suspect in Alabama road rage incident who allegedly shot officer charged with three counts of attempted murder
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who allegedly shot at people during a road rage incident in Hoover, including injuring a police officer, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. On Tuesday, the Hoover Police Department addressed the shooting, confirming that Evan Rashad Lucas was charged with three counts of attempted murder. On […]
Hoover police charge Bessemer man for allegedly shooting at drivers on I-459
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis held a press conference to formally announce the charges against Evan Lucas. The 31-year-old man from Bessemer is facing three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at a family of three on the I-459. Learn more in the video above.
Fire destroys home on Eufaula Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Eufaula Ave. in Birmingham is a total loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 7:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof with heavy smoke. The homeowner was around when the flames...
5-year-old Birmingham boy found at bottom of hotel pool has died
A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say
The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
Two men killed after verbal altercation at food truck identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation that occurred at a food truck have been identified on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, of Birmingham, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 23, of Birmingham, […]
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
71-year-old man missing from Talladega County for 2 days
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for two days. David Wayne Kilgore, 71, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Jeremy Lane in Lincoln. Police said he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.
17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
Teen injured in shooting outside apartment complex in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday and left a teenager injured. According to Sgt. Monica Law with BPD, a 17-year-old male was standing outside an apartment building on Sunset Lane when a sedan pulled up and fired shots. He was taken to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening […]
Alabama teen critically injured in drive-by shooting, police say
Alabama police say a 17-year-old was shot Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., Birmingham police reported. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy critically injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Children’s of Alabama with what police said...
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
Suspect who allegedly shot Hoover police officer identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according […]
