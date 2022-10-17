ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.C. Supreme Court to hear arguments in challenge to six-week abortion ban Wednesday

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The Supreme Court of South Carolina will hear oral arguments in the case against the state’s six-week abortion ban on Wednesday.

South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law prohibits most abortions after six weeks, with exceptions for circumstances such as rape, incest, and the health of the mother. The ban took effect days after the United States Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade.

On July 13, abortion providers in South Carolina including Planned Parenthood Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physicians filed a lawsuit to block the reinstated six-week ban.

South Carolina releases 2022 school report card ratings

In the lawsuit, it is argued that the ban violates the constitutional rights and equal protections of those seeking an abortion “by banning abortion, by providing inadequate protections for patients’ health, and by conditioning sexual assault survivors’ access to abortion on the disclosure of their personal information to law enforcement.”

The ban was unanimously temporarily blocked by the state Supreme Court in August which enabled abortion providers to continue providing the service.

Arguments will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the Supreme Court Building in Columbia and will be live-streamed on SCETV .

