‘Swift-footed lizard’ named Massachusetts state dinosaur

BOSTON (AP) — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker. Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughly 35,000 votes cast...
