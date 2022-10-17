ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don't Stop Believin' as Journey is set to bring its tour to KeyBank Center

By Anthony Reyes
 2 days ago
Legendary rock band, Journey, is set to bring its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March.

The tour, featuring special guest Toto, will make stops in 38 cities across North America and will include hits like "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more.

It will make a stop in Buffalo at KeyBank Center on March 16.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. here . Citi is the official card of the tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. Find more details here .

