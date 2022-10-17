Related
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Bubba Wallace Wrecking Kyle Larson: “Pretty Obvious To Me That Bubba Tried To Take Him Out”
Just about every NASCAR fan on the planet saw Bubba Wallace shove Kyle Larson, after Wallace took out Larson in retaliation for sending him into the wall while trying to make a pass at Las Vegas this past Sunday. The move ultimately ended the day for Larson and Wallace, as...
NFL Fans Can’t Believe They’re Watching Thursday Night Football After Saints-Cardinals Strong Start
No, NFL fans, don’t adjust your TV sets. It’s true — you just saw a… The post NFL Fans Can’t Believe They’re Watching Thursday Night Football After Saints-Cardinals Strong Start appeared first on Outsider.
Denny Hamlin Weighs in On ‘Substantial’ Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson Incident
Denny Hamlin finished fifth at Las Vegas on Sunday in the first race of the Cup Series Round of 8. However, neither Hamlin nor first race winner Joey Logano was the talk of the town. The second-stage incident between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson ended with the 23XI Racing driver...
WATCH: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Screams at Coach Kliff Kingsbury During Thursday Night Football
In the first half of the NFL Thursday Night Football matchup, Kyler Murray let it fly at his Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals are playing well, and the defense is just as much to thank as the offense. Still, there was a time when this game wasn’t going well.
Russell Wilson’s New Subway Promo Has the NFL World Asking Why
While Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion, he’s also a big dork, and NFL fans have found yet another strange Subway promo. Ever since the original “Dangerwich” video, where Wilson creepily stares into the camera and munches on a sub for what feels like forever, the memes have been out in full force.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing ‘Like Family’ Before Contract Negotiations
One of the best things NASCAR has put together is the Race for the Championship series – Kyle Busch was the topic of the latest episode. The show takes fans behind the scenes throughout the NASCAR season. Of course, a major storyline this season was the contract negotiations between Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing.
Bears DL Justin Jones Reignites ‘Deflategate’ Scandal Ahead of Patriots ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Are we on the verge of “Deflategate” 2.0? It’s been seven years since the New England Patriots were accused of deflating footballs during their 2015 AFC Championship Game matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones doesn’t believe the scandal has ended.
Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Calls Spat With Kyler Murray a ‘Gen-Z Thing’
Maybe you saw the animated sideline exchange between Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and his starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Thursday Night Football cameras caught the heated discussion. You can say the quarterback versus coach discussion, which may or may not have included at least one F bomb, blew up the NFL...
Rare Tom Brady Rookie NFL Card Fetches $2.4 Million at Auction
Tom Brady might not be in New England any longer, but a rare, autographed NFL card from his rookie season with the Patriots is still fetching quite a bit at the auction. According to TMZ Sports, the signed card sold for $2.4 million. The rare card, which comes from the...
Ric Flair Hints at Taking Another Wrestling Match
Ric Flair wrestled for the final time during his “Last Match” back on July 31 in Nashville. Or did he? The WWE legend has technically retired from the sport but left the slightest crack open for a potential return. TMZ Sports asked Flair this week about his plans...
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
Peyton & Eli Manning Join Forces With Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis for Hilarious ‘Ghostbusters’ Bit
Jerome Bettis is about to put the “Bus,” in Ghostbusters. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend is teaming up with Peyton and Eli Manning in a “ghost hunt” for George Gipp while visiting Notre Dame’s campus in South Bend, Indiana. In an upcoming feature on ESPN+, Bettis,...
Unfortunate Andy Dalton TNF Moment Gets Meme Treatment
Poor Andy Dalton, who inspired so many memes Thursday night. His job as a second-string… The post Unfortunate Andy Dalton TNF Moment Gets Meme Treatment appeared first on Outsider.
Todd Gurley Says He’s Done Playing Football After Six NFL Seasons
Todd Gurley, a three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, appears to be calling it a career. He made a comment indicating he’s done playing the sport while speaking with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network. While it wasn’t an official retirement statement from Gurley, he made a statement that his career...
Kevin Harvick Voices Concerns About Bubba Wallace Penalty, NASCAR Fans Sound Off
Kevin Harvick had some strong words regarding Bubba Wallace‘s actions last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after he hooked Kyle Larson in the right rear. Now, NASCAR fans are responded to the 46-year-old’s comments. Harvick was asked to provide his thoughts on the situation that unfolded last...
NFL Fans Have a Lot to Say About Alvin Kamara After TNF
Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans Saints star, probably didn’t realize that he riled up social media Thursday night. NFL fans were convinced he was being misused against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Kamara stood up before his team minutes after they lost to the Cardinals, 42-34, and called for accountability....
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in Blockbuster Move
Christian McCaffrey is heading back to where he made his name. The San Francisco 49ers… The post Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in Blockbuster Move appeared first on Outsider.
New Orleans Saints Starting Lineup Decimated by Injuries Heading Into Thursday Night Football
While this is a promising Thursday Night Football matchup, the New Orleans Saints roster is full of players on the NFL IR list from offense and defense. Taking all of that into account, their game against the Arizona Cardinals should be (hopefully) better than what we’ve seen in the last few weeks.
NASCAR to Use New Tire Compound at Homestead-Miami Speedway
This weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series is going to use a new tire compound. Goodyear and NASCAR work together to determine changes and tactics they can use throughout the year. With the Next Gen car in its inaugural season, there has been growing pains.
Outsider.com
573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0