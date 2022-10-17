ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson’s New Subway Promo Has the NFL World Asking Why

While Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion, he’s also a big dork, and NFL fans have found yet another strange Subway promo. Ever since the original “Dangerwich” video, where Wilson creepily stares into the camera and munches on a sub for what feels like forever, the memes have been out in full force.
Rare Tom Brady Rookie NFL Card Fetches $2.4 Million at Auction

Tom Brady might not be in New England any longer, but a rare, autographed NFL card from his rookie season with the Patriots is still fetching quite a bit at the auction. According to TMZ Sports, the signed card sold for $2.4 million. The rare card, which comes from the...
Ric Flair Hints at Taking Another Wrestling Match

Ric Flair wrestled for the final time during his “Last Match” back on July 31 in Nashville. Or did he? The WWE legend has technically retired from the sport but left the slightest crack open for a potential return. TMZ Sports asked Flair this week about his plans...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Fans Have a Lot to Say About Alvin Kamara After TNF

Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans Saints star, probably didn’t realize that he riled up social media Thursday night. NFL fans were convinced he was being misused against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Kamara stood up before his team minutes after they lost to the Cardinals, 42-34, and called for accountability....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
