Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”
A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
KOMU
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
kwos.com
JCMO councilman wishes MSP project was further along
A Jefferson City councilman who spent much of his career working in Mid – Missouri prisons thought he’d see the MSP redevelopment further along than it is. The Fifth Ward’s Mark Schreiber is the former deputy warden of the Missouri State Penitentiary …. Schreiber’s term ends in...
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
See Why This Missouri Dome Home Just Got Famous on TikTok
When you build homes like this, you tend to get people's attention. That's definitely the case for this home near Sedalia, Missouri that just got famous on TikTok for their unique shape. This is 1086 Red Fox Road in Otterville, Missouri which is just east of Sedalia. Houses That Are...
abc17news.com
Meredith Santulli holds candlelight vigil one year since incident that left her brother, Danny, disabled
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Dozens attended a candlelight vigil for former University of Missouri student Danny Santulli on Wednesday night to mark the one-year anniversary of the Phi Gamma Delta alleged hazing incident that left him disabled. Santulli was left unable to walk, talk or see after suffering a traumatic brain...
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
kwos.com
JCMO leads state in new business applications
Jefferson City is outpacing all of Missouri when it comes to business start – ups. The city had over 1400 – new business applications in 2021, over 30 – percent more than the year before …. The Jefferson City Chamber’s Gary Plummer says the recent survey puts...
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged in Sept. 2021 shooting outside of Columbia club
COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured. Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located...
KYTV
3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Fact Finders: Political ad claims inflation is costing you $717 each month. Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo. City of Strafford, Mo. asking voters to approve law enforcement sales tax. On Your Side: EPA will host another community meeting in Verona, Mo. On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged with stealing a trailer in Moniteau County
A Jefferson City woman is accused of stealing a gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Brandi Koechner, is charged with one count of felony stealing. She was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. Koechner has a bond hearing set for October 25. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says...
visitcolumbiamo.com
Halloween 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia
Everybody knows that Halloween isn’t a day, it’s an entire season! We have an extra loaded things to do post for you highlighting some of the Halloween-related events and activities happening around CoMo these next couple of weeks. We hope this helps you plan the perfect celebration!. Family-Friendly...
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
kwos.com
Three Marconi awards for Zimmer Communications in Columbia/Jefferson City
Zimmer Communications has won three prestigious Marconi awards at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) event in New York. The awards were announced this week at the NAB event in New York City. Zimmer’s KTXY, which is known as Y-107, has earned a Marconi for the CHR station of the...
KRMS Radio
Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts
A 34 year old Jefferson City man admits he stole merchandise from a Walmart in that city, but prosecutors say he did the same thing at Walmart stores across Central Missouri including several in the Lake Area. Jacob Mallicoat has been given 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School
A Capital City High School student will be subject to "full disciplinary actions" from school administrators after making a threat on social media, according to an email sent to families Tuesday. The post Student faces discipline after threat at Capital City High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO man charged in 2021 Columbia shooting
A Cole County man now faces charges in a 2021 Columbia shooting. Wayne Warmack is charged with unlawful possession of a gun. He’s accused of shooting three people outside Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia in September of 2021. One of the victims is paralyzed after being shot in the back.
