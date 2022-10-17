ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kwos.com

Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”

A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time

COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

JCMO councilman wishes MSP project was further along

A Jefferson City councilman who spent much of his career working in Mid – Missouri prisons thought he’d see the MSP redevelopment further along than it is. The Fifth Ward’s Mark Schreiber is the former deputy warden of the Missouri State Penitentiary …. Schreiber’s term ends in...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants

Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
ASHLAND, MO
939theeagle.com

Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man missing for four days

A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

JCMO leads state in new business applications

Jefferson City is outpacing all of Missouri when it comes to business start – ups. The city had over 1400 – new business applications in 2021, over 30 – percent more than the year before …. The Jefferson City Chamber’s Gary Plummer says the recent survey puts...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

Fact Finders: Political ad claims inflation is costing you $717 each month. Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo. City of Strafford, Mo. asking voters to approve law enforcement sales tax. On Your Side: EPA will host another community meeting in Verona, Mo. On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Halloween 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia

Everybody knows that Halloween isn’t a day, it’s an entire season! We have an extra loaded things to do post for you highlighting some of the Halloween-related events and activities happening around CoMo these next couple of weeks. We hope this helps you plan the perfect celebration!. Family-Friendly...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

JCMO man charged in 2021 Columbia shooting

A Cole County man now faces charges in a 2021 Columbia shooting. Wayne Warmack is charged with unlawful possession of a gun. He’s accused of shooting three people outside Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia in September of 2021. One of the victims is paralyzed after being shot in the back.
