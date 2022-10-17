Read full article on original website
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tom Brady Is Making No Effort to Save Marriage, "Refuses to Bend" For Gisele Bundchen, Sources Claim
When rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce first began to circulate, the couple insisted there was no cause for concern. But in recent weeks, both parties have been tight-lipped on the matter — and it looks as though their silence speaks volumes. Insiders say Gisele and...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9
Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
