ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
The Spun

Chiefs Release Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Kansas City activated Bootle from the practice squad last week to replace injured defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on the active roster. He played one snap on defense and seven on special teams during Week 6's 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
634K+
Followers
80K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy