WALB 10
APD looking for home invasion suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
southgatv.com
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
southgatv.com
Albany fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are investigating an early morning traffic accident that left a 40 year old woman dead at the scene. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identifies the victim as LaShala Deann Worthy, who was declared deceased at 7:20 this morning. Witnesses say Worthy was driving her...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings. The crash took place just a few feet from a Circle K gas station in a busy part of Thomas County on Saturday. There are still markings on...
wtvy.com
Man who faced murder charge implicated in Marketplace scam
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb man facing manslaughter charges and previously jailed on Capital Murder charges is in trouble with the law again. Eric Lance West is accused of bilking an unsuspecting victim in a Facebook Marketplace scam, per investigators. “He agreed to sell a dump trailer for $8,000,”...
WALB 10
Increased law enforcement at DCSS football games in place after gunfire incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck belonging to an official who was officiating the Oct. 14 game between Dougherty and Monroe was hit three times by gunfire, according to incident reports. The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property. The truck was...
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
WCTV
Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crews from several other agencies are conducting another search in the area where a missing Tallahassee man’s car was found. 48-year-old Sean Reddish’s vehicle was discovered Sept. 2 off of Spring Creek Highway. That was two days...
WALB 10
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
wfxl.com
Search for hit-and-run driver in Seminole County
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with information on a hit-and-run. A man suffers from major injuries after he was hit while riding his bicycle. Deputies say it happened earlier this morning around 7:15 a.m. on Ash Crossing Road near Spooner Road. The...
WALB 10
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about two recent homicide cases and several unsolved homicide cases. A homicide that happened Monday is under investigation. It happened in the 1400 block of S Jefferson Street. It happened right before...
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested on chemical endangerment, other drug charges, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man has been arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including chemical endangerment after a child was found on the scene, according to Dothan Police Department. Willese Dashon Jackson, 32, of Dothan, was arrested on October 18 and charged with:. Drug Trafficking. Chemical Endangerment. Possession...
TPD investigating two-vehicle crash on intersection of Dixie Drive
TPD says one person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dixie Street and Tennessee Street Tuesday afternoon.
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Dougherty County's Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods indicted
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. 22-year-old Demondarrius Hicks, 22-year-old Jotorius Cox, 22-year-old McKeal Lamar, Jr. and 27-year-old Ja'marrie Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street...
WALB 10
Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County gang were indicted in connection to a 2018 murder case, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, Jotorious Devante Cox, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr. and Jamarrie Markel Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, armed robbery and other violent crimes and weapons charges.
WCTV
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Albany police investigate Friday homicide
ALBANY -- Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Albany Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Jessie, 62, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, a wound that would become fatal. A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with the victim before he heard gunshots and the vehicle sped away.
Tallahassee Police Department: Pedestrian injured following traffic incident
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident that occurred early Sunday morning.
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
Post-Searchlight
BPS enforce temporary statewide burn ban
As fall deepens and edges closer to winter, the leaves begin to change and die, and weather grows drier and windier. These conditions can be dangerous for burning, with it being much easier for the fire to get out of control. As a result, Bainbridge Public Safety instituted a temporary burn ban on October 7, as part of a statewide ban, during which time no burn permits were issued. The ban was lifted at the end of last week.
